You won’t have to go too far to visit Georgia’s top summer travel spot

Summer travel has made a comeback.
TripAdvisor’s 2021 Summer Travel Index shows that 67% of Americans plan to travel between June 1 and August 31. That’s a 17% increase from spring travel.
Recently, MediaFeed chose the top U.S. travel destinations in every state. The independent digital media website is run by experienced journalists who included big cities and national parks on the list.
“The summer travel season is upon us, and COVID-weary Americans are returning to the skies in droves,” the site said. “Even if you haven’t been able to book air travel for this summer because airfare is getting too high, you can still pack up the car for a road trip—or simply dream of where you’d like to go.”
Just over four hours from Atlanta is Savannah, the spot MediaFeed selected as Georgia’s top summer travel spot.
“Savannah is already well-known for its charming cemeteries, parks, and architecture, but its thriving food scene makes it a must-visit. If you want to plan a vacation around eating, this would be your town,” the website said.
Iconic eateries such as The Grey and Wiley’s Championship BBQ offer modern takes on Southern cuisine and barbecue respectively. Once you’ve filled up, explore the city with tours of cemeteries or the wild barrier islands along the Moon River.
“Loved our kayak tour with Aaron this weekend! We got lucky with the tides and got to explore pretty far into Little Tybee Island. He did a great job making everyone feel safe and at ease and was super knowledgeable about the surrounding ecosystem and history. Loved it- would do it again!” one Facebook review of Savannah Canoe and Kayak said.
Don’t forget to take notice of Savannah’s history-heavy architecture. A 90-minute tour allows visitors to explore the oldest and newest buildings in the Hostess City of the South.