You won’t have to go too far to visit Georgia’s top summer travel spot

“Savannah is already well-known for its charming cemeteries, parks, and architecture, but its thriving food scene makes it a must-visit. If you want to plan a vacation around eating, this would be your town,” the website said.

Iconic eateries such as The Grey and Wiley’s Championship BBQ offer modern takes on Southern cuisine and barbecue respectively. Once you’ve filled up, explore the city with tours of cemeteries or the wild barrier islands along the Moon River.

“Loved our kayak tour with Aaron this weekend! We got lucky with the tides and got to explore pretty far into Little Tybee Island. He did a great job making everyone feel safe and at ease and was super knowledgeable about the surrounding ecosystem and history. Loved it- would do it again!” one Facebook review of Savannah Canoe and Kayak said.

Don’t forget to take notice of Savannah’s history-heavy architecture. A 90-minute tour allows visitors to explore the oldest and newest buildings in the Hostess City of the South.