Improv and art: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Community Scavenger Hunt. through 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31. Free. various locations in Cobb County. e.givesmart.com.

Find items from a scavenger hunt list, take pictures of them and create some collages to submit. First, second and third place winners will be named, and proceeds will go to the Center for Family Resources.

Acworth Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Friday, Aug. 28. Free admission. Logan Farm Park expansion, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. acworth.com.

Shop for fresh local fresh fruits and veggies as well as plants, fresh baked goods, cakes, cookies and more. Social distancing should be maintained, and face masks are strongly recommended.

Colin & Brad: Steam of Consciousness. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. $35 per pass, which lets multiple people view from one device. Zoom event from Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. cobbenergycentre.com.

Improv veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood interact with a live Zoom audience.

Explore Tickets now on sale for popular Spirit of Oakland Halloween tours

DeKalb

Jazz on the Lawn. 6:30 p.m. doors open, concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. $20-$220. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. callanwolde.org.

Unwind and listen to jazz from Eddie and Mayi Lopez and Orquesta MaCuba. A new, socially distanced “pod” structure has been implemented due to COVID-19.

Virtual Filmmaker’s Club. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Club meeting presented by DeKalb County Public Library. events.dekalblibrary.org.

Join the Filmmaker’s Club and participate in this month’s virtual meeting, which discusses low-budget cinematography.

South River Kayak Paddle. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 29. $35 plus $5 parking. Panola Mountain State Park, 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge. arabiaalliance.org.

Take a guided kayak paddle that’s about four miles long as you try to spot wildlife and also learn about the area’s history.

Lunch & Learn: Plant a Vegetable Garden. Noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. $10 for general admission, $5 for Center members and free for educators. wyldecenter.org.

Stephanie Van Parys, executive director of Wylde Center, hosts a webinar about fall gardens, including what to plant when.

North Fulton

“Pete the Cat” Art. noon-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Ann Jackson Gallery, 1101 Alpharetta St., Alpharetta. 770-993-4783. annjacksongallery.com.

View and purchase original art and prints from “Pete the Cat.” James Dean, the book’s artist and creator, will be at the gallery on Friday. Masks are required.

Monarchs Across Georgia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Free. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. calendarwiz.com.

Join experienced environmental educators as they talk about monarch biology and ecology, citizen science projects and creating pollinator habitats.

Alpharetta Art in Brooke Street Park. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. awesomealpharetta.com.

Local artists will create pottery, woodwork and other pieces in downtown Alpharetta.

Mercy Myra. 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Mercy Myra, Kenya’s leading female R&B artist, will perform at The Velvet Note.

Gwinnett

Sail On. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29. $28-$35. Buford Community Center, 2200 Buford Hwy. NE, Buford. 770-904-2740. facebook.com.

Rediscover the Beach Boys’ classic hits with a performance by tribute band Sail On. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing.

Plant Pop Up. noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Indio Brewing, 5019 West Broad St. M145, Sugar Hill. facebook.com.

Buy some plants from Eclectic Plants Goods and treat yourself to a beer from Indio Brewing.

Drive-In Theatre. 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Free. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3088 Duluth Highway 120, Duluth. facebook.com.

Watch “Grease” from your car or bring chairs to sit directly beside your vehicle. Concessions from The Red Popcorn Wagon will be sold.

Escape Plan Georgia. noon-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, ongoing. $25-$28 per person. 3735 Harrison Road SW, Loganville. 770-599-7295. https://www.escapeplanga.com/.

Work together to solve puzzles and get out of Beach Escape, Motel Nightmare and other themed rooms.