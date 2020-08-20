5 free (or almost free) educational outings in Gwinnett County

According to the center’s website, students of all ages are engaged and inspired through S.T.E.A.M (Science Technology Engineering Arts-Math) programming. Educational programs are a hands-on, real-world extension of the classroom engaging and inspiring students by:

Enhancing the appreciation of Gwinnett’s natural resources

Promoting sustainability while encouraging further exploration

Developing an emotional connection with nature

Promoting a greater understanding and attitude of responsible stewardship

Developing a wider perspective of students’ sense of place in the environment

3595 Peachtree Road, Duluth, GA 30096

2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford, GA 30519

Hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Southeastern Railway Museum

The museum was founded in 1970 by the Atlanta chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. There are more than 90 pieces of rolling stock exhibited on the 30-acre site. In 2000, the museum was given the title of being Georgia’s official transportation history museum. The grounds also contain the restored 1871 Duluth passenger train depot, a G16/Park train ride and a model railroad housed in Building 1.

Hours: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (age 65 and up)$; $12 for children ages 2-12

Norcross Welcome Center and adjacent Fire Station Museum

The welcome center houses the Baseball Museum, a room dedicated to the area’s baseball history. Visitors can also see artifacts from Norcross’ history, such as the original charter, an old fashioned notary seal, historic newspapers and interesting photos of families that have lived in the area for generations. Adjacent to the welcome center is the Fire Station Museum, where you can check out a restored fire truck that was used by the Norcross volunteer fire department. While there, check out all the other interesting fire artifacts on display.

189 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071

Hours: 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lawrenceville Female Seminary/Gwinnett History Museum

Originally built in the 1830s, the building was used as a finishing school for the county’s young women. It was reconstructed in 1855 after being destroyed in a fire, and was later converted into a civic center for community activities. It now houses the Gwinnett History Museum, with exhibits relating to early Gwinnett County farming, textiles, schools and more.

455 South Perry St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

McDaniel Farm Park

This former cotton farm is relatively unchanged since its drawing in the 1820 land lottery. In the early 1900s, it was a thriving farm. In later years the farm housed sharecroppers and experienced the struggles of the Great Depression and the boll weevil. The property has its original barn, well house, chicken coup, blacksmith shed and restored tenant farmer house. There are also 3 miles of paved and unpaved trails if you need some exercise.

3251 McDaniel Road, Duluth 30096

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10:00am – 4:00pm