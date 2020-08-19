Tickets now on sale for popular Spirit of Oakland Halloween tours

Oakland Cemetery holds a variety of creative events all year. However, the Atlanta cemetery’s annual Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween tours is certainly among the most popular.
Tickets for the tours, meant to “enlighten not frighten,” are now on sale. The tours will take place from Oct. 15-Nov. 1, featuring actors and actresses telling the stories of Oakland’s “residents.”
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the cemetery has put in place some new safety measures for this year’s tours, including asking all visitors to wear masks, not accepting any cash and hosting more nights of tours with fewer guests on each night.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely challenged us throughout this year as we know it has for many other people, and so we are making sure that we have the right measures in place to make sure we make this year’s tours as successful and as safe as possible,” Historic Oakland Foundation Co-Executive Director Richard Harker said in a video.
Other safety measures include additional hand sanitizing stations and no paper tickets. Attendees are also asked not to arrive more than five minutes ahead of their designated tour time.
Tickets for the event are $40 for adults and $28 for children ages 4-12. While the tickets are non-refundable, they will be able to be transferred to 2021 if the event has to be canceled for any reason. In the event of cancellation, ticket holders will also have access to a virtual version of the event, according to Oakland’s website.
