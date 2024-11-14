Holiday gift ideas for the older adults on your list

Most people want the presents they give to put a smile on the recipient’s face, whether it’s an inexpensive stocking stuffer or a top of the line home appliance.

This applies to everyone, whether they’re 6 or 65. Buying for a 6-year-old is much easier, however, than it is for the older members of your family. We’re here to help.

“Seniors want practical and fun gifts,” Debbie Elson, a long-term care nurse of nearly 40 years, told Today.com. “They would like things they actually need and will actually use.”

According to Elson, older adults enjoy creature comforts, such as lotions, perfumes and blankets. They also love things that bring a touch of the unexpected to their lives.

However, “absolutely no gift cards,” Elson said. The residents of the retirement community where she works aren’t really fans of them, she added.

For inspiration on what to get even the pickiest person in your life, here are a few ideas to start.

Uncommon Goods puzzle roll away mat

This quirky mat allows you to preserve puzzles you are working on, squirreling them away intact until you want to complete it.

Perfect for any puzzle-loving older person, this gift will allow them to. store their work so it isn’t messed up by grandkids or pets.

The Uncommon Goods Puzzle Roll Away Mat sells $24.

Fruit and citrus garden markers

If you have gardeners on your list, this gift will add a little whimsy while reminding the recipient of what they’ve planted. These handmade, porcelain plant labels come in an array of garden fruits,. including strawberry, cantaloupe and rhubarb.

The Fruit and Citrus Garden Markers are sold on Etsy for $33 for three markers.

Pickleball paddle set

That older relative you have been goading to get more active might love this pickleball set, allowing them to easily join in on the fun, all-ages sport from home.

The set comes with two paddles, four pickleballs and an equipment bag.

The Pickleball Paddle Set is sold on Amazon for $59.

Aura smart photo frame

This slideshow photo frame is perfect for older relatives, especially grandparents who live far away.

With the Aura Smart Photo Frame, you can use an app to download photos onto your relative’s frame anywhere in the world, allowing you to constantly update them with pictures of your family.

The Aura Smart Photo Frame costs $149.

Millennials vs. Boomers trivia game

This gift might not even make it through dinner without being opened, allowing you and your older relatives to connect across generational lines. A trivia game that allows each generation’s knowledge to shine is a great way to jumpstart a holiday family reunion.

The Millennials vs. Boomers Trivia Game is sold on Amazon for $18.

Rabbit Electric Corkscrew

As our relatives get older, simple home tasks can be tough. The Rabbit Electric Corkscrew makes it easy. They simply hover the electric corkscrew over a bottle and press a button.

The Rabbit Electric Corkscrew costs $25.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit

Fire pits can be the perfect spot to bring the whole family together. However, as our relatives get older, maintaining and starting a fire on a traditional one can get hard.

The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is easy to light and easy to move around, so no excess labor is needed.

The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit costs $200.