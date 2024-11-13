Nurses recommend these 5 walking shoes for your next vacation

One sign of a trip well spent is a high-step count for the week, reflecting the sights you saw and the activities you accomplished. Some of the most memorable vacation moments happen on all-day walking tours.

Walking long distances like that is uncommon for most of us, and the shoes we wear for walks within our neighborhood might not cut it when the next vacation rolls around.

Nurses have approved some of their favorite shoes for these purposes, sure to withstand both the longest travel days and even typical workdays when you’re on your feet for hours on end.

Brooks Ghost 16

Brooks/ ultra-comfy running shoes also provide the support needed for long walks.

They are also lightweight, meaning they are easy to pack.

“For me, Brooks Ghost 16′s have been a lifesaver,” Shawnda Dorantes, a nurse practitioner, told Travel+Leisure. “They provide all-day comfort and support that I rely on. They’re also fantastic for travel when comfort and breathability are vital.”

Brooks Ghost 16 Running Shoes are available in sizes 5-13 for $120 and come in eight colors.

Kizik Wasatch

The shoe brand is known for its functional, hands-free design that allows wearers to slide their foot in and out of the shoe with ease.

Kizik makes these comfy sneakers with thick, removable insoles that are waterproof, which one nurse called “perfect for slipping on in a hurry, quiet when walking, and super comfy/”

Kizik’s Women’s Wasatch sneakers are available in sizes 6-13 and come in five colors. They are priced at $150.

Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max

These sneakers have the classic Reebok look, while also providing comfort that could make an active vacation more bearable.

The shoe has memory foam cushioning on the inside and a rubber outsole, providing the best of both worlds.

“I am a Nurse and have worn Reebok shoes for many years,” one woman wrote in a review of the shoes. “The insoles are fantastic and mold to your feet. My feet never hurt standing and walking in these shoes for 12 hours at a time.”

Reebok Women’s Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoes are in sizes 5-12 and come in six colorways, available for $60.

Teva Terrawave

The makers of the popular, functional sandals have moved into the world of sneakers, creating these lightweight shoes with special dual-density foam bottoms for support.

Marlee Bruno, a board-certified physician’s assistant in Pensacola, Florida, told Travel+Leisure they were “durable for rugged terrain and comfortable and breathable,” and noted how easy to pack they are.

Teva Terrawave sneakers come in sizes 5-11 and are currently available in one color for $150.

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka has been known to create shoes great for walking, and these are no exception.

Jihan Brueggemann, a registered nurse for more than 11 years, praised the sneakers to Travel+Leisure, saying they are her “ultimate favorite because they offer more stability and ankle support.” She went on to say the Clifton 9s make her feel “like I am walking on air.”

Hoka Clifton 9s come in 17 colorways and are available in sizes 5-12 for $145.

