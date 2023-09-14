For some fun off the beaten path, check out Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour

BreakingNews
For those looking for a fun adventure that’s a little off the beaten path this fall, Tybee Island’s best kept secret might just be Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour. After all, when it comes to planning a fun day off the Georgia coast, it doesn’t get much better than dolphins.

“Experience the thrill of encountering dolphin in their natural habitat while taking in breathtaking views of Tybee’s serene coastal waters,” according to the company’s website. “From historic lighthouses, to majestic Fort Pulaski, to dolphins playing next to the boat, our tours offer something for everyone!”

Located at 3 Old U.S. Highway 80, Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour offers 60 to 90 minutes of memorable time out on the water. Tours are separated between daytime, sunset, group and private voyages. Whatever tour is being had, there is always something to enjoy.

“Tours are historically narrated with each first mate and captain adding their own stories here and there and maybe even a corny joke or two,” according to the company’s website.

For the most romantic views, the sunset dolphin tour is an incredible choice. For private tours, patrons can call Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour to discuss rates and availability.

“We offer reduced rates for groups of 10 or more,” according to the company’s website. “Our largest boat, appropriately named Monster, can comfortably accommodate up to 62 passengers, so we are able to take a bus full on just one boat!”

Adults pay $25, plus tax, for the daytime tours. Children age 12 and under get in for $15, while children age 2 and under get in for $5. The sunset dolphin tour is more expensive, costing $35 for adults. Children age 12 and under get in for $20, and children age 2 and under get in for $5. Rates for private tours and group tours vary, as guests must call for pricing.

Dolphin sightings are not guaranteed on every tour. However, Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour does offer a unique policy for paying customers who don’t get to see any dolphins during their visits.

“One of our captains is fond of saying ‘This is the real world not Sea World,” the company’s website said. “We would love to say that we find dolphins on every tour, but dolphins are wild animals, and every now and then we get … well, we get ‘skunked’. If you don’t find dolphins on a tour, you are welcome to go again for free. And, we go one step better! If you are on a tour and the captain feels that the dolphin sightings aren’t up to par with our usual dolphin experience, we will also honor our dolphin guarantee.

“We understand that people may be going back home after their Tybee Island vacation, but rest assured, our dolphin guarantee has no expiration date! We flag the trips that do not find dolphins so that there is no hassle when you take us up on your guarantee.”

Those interested in booking a tour with Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour can do so at tybeedolphinadventure.com

In a statement given to Explore Georgia, Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour explained what makes its dolphin-watching experience so unique.

“We are the most fun boat on Tybee and certainly the friendliest,” the company said. “We have the only boat with enough horsepower to make waves that dolphin love to surf. They are the original surfers. Our tour shows lighthouses, Ft. Pulaski and all kinds of wildlife birds and of course the stars of our show Dolphin. See shrimp boats and surrounding barrier islands such as Hilton Head and Daufuski Island, SC. We have a large bathroom, handicap access onto boat and a covered awning to keep you in the shade.”

Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour

Where: 3 Old US Hwy 80, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Phone: 912-658-2322

Email: captderek@comcast.net

