Here’s what to know about ice facials, TikTok’s anti-aging technique

A go-to facial among the stars consists of an item found in your freezer.
Ice facials were most popular in the 1980s, and they’ve slowly made a comeback. Supermodel Kate Moss revealed on TikTok her go-to remedy for a youthful look is the ice plunge facial. Her #icefacial post has more than 700 million views.
“At its most basic form, it involves gently rubbing ice or an ice rolling tool over your face in a circular motion as part of your daily skincare regimen,” Dendy Engelman, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist told Vogue.
To do an ice facial, you fill a bowl or your bathroom sink with water and add ice. Then dip your face into the ice water for 10-15 seconds, three to four times.
While there are no scientific studies to back ice facials, Healthline said it does have the same purposes known in cryotherapy using the cold for various benefits like:
- eliminate puffiness, especially around the eyes
- reduce oiliness
- ease acne
- soothe sunburn
- reduce swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites
- reduce signs of aging, such as wrinkles
- boost the skin’s healthy glow
“The sensation of cold on the skin can provide a refreshing feeling, contributing to the appeal, especially on a summer day, or for women experiencing peri- or postmenopausal symptoms or hormonal fluctuations,” Natalie Aguilar, an aesthetician and dermatological nurse told HuffPost.
There is a downside to an ice facial for those with sensitive skin and who have rosacea, as the cold can cause flare-ups.
“It’s important to listen to your skin, and if one experiences discomfort or negative reactions, discontinue application immediately,” said Chris Bustamante, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and founder of Lushful Aesthetics.
It’s recommended to keep your ice facial time to 15 seconds or less.
About the Author