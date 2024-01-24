Here’s what to know about ice facials, TikTok’s anti-aging technique

To do an ice facial, you fill a bowl or your bathroom sink with water and add ice. Then dip your face into the ice water for 10-15 seconds, three to four times.

While there are no scientific studies to back ice facials, Healthline said it does have the same purposes known in cryotherapy using the cold for various benefits like:

eliminate puffiness, especially around the eyes

reduce oiliness

ease acne

soothe sunburn

reduce swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites

reduce signs of aging, such as wrinkles

boost the skin’s healthy glow

“The sensation of cold on the skin can provide a refreshing feeling, contributing to the appeal, especially on a summer day, or for women experiencing peri- or postmenopausal symptoms or hormonal fluctuations,” Natalie Aguilar, an aesthetician and dermatological nurse told HuffPost.

There is a downside to an ice facial for those with sensitive skin and who have rosacea, as the cold can cause flare-ups.

“It’s important to listen to your skin, and if one experiences discomfort or negative reactions, discontinue application immediately,” said Chris Bustamante, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and founder of Lushful Aesthetics.

It’s recommended to keep your ice facial time to 15 seconds or less.