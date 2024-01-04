Nelly Furtado says ‘less is more’ when it comes to skin care

“I don’t drink a lot of alcohol. I treat alcohol as a festive thing, maybe for a birthday or something like that, but I don’t make it part of my regular routine because I find it really dehydrates me and makes me tired,” she told PEOPLE.

While the younger generation is flooding TikTok with various 12-step skincare routines, Furtado says that keeping it simple is the way to go, admitting that she’s had the same routine since she was 20, “clean your face and then you exfoliate.”

“I think less is more, and I think that it’s an important message because I think there’s too much experimentation going on with people in their 20s and 30s,” she added. “I think they’re experimenting too much with their skin, with new trendy things that come out.”

Experts say that having a good skincare routine should always consist of a cleanser, sunscreen, and exfoliants. In some cases, the skin will need more protection depending on acne, skin damage, oil or dryness levels.

“You don’t need ten steps,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones, who has a two-step routine and a client list consisting of Pharell Williams and others. Her routine consists of a mushroom cleanser and an SPF moisturizer.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, you should stick to a simple skin-care routine and avoid tanning, scrubbing the skin, wearing make-up to bed, and limiting the amount of sugar, whether it’s from candy, cakes or drinks.