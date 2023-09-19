Kelly Rowland touts the beauty benefits of LED lights

The expensive treatment is said to combat aging, acne and more
42 minutes ago
During an appearance at Beautycon in Los Angeles on Sunday, R&B songstress Kelly Rowland revealed her expensive skincare secret — LED therapy.

At 42, Rowland is certainly defying aging. The Destiny Child member credits her youthful glow to an LED (light-emitting diode) light mask treatment from skincare mogul Shani Darden. The “Motivation” singer admits that “it’s not cheap” — the mask costs $1,900.

“It’s like a 20 to 30-minute time limit. When I’m under there, it has red lights, blue lights, and other colors of light,” Rowland told PEOPLE. “But those are the ones that I use the most, and they are so awesome because of the simple fact that they are like killing germs and helping with anti-aging, which is amazing.”

WebMD explains that “LED light therapy is a skin treatment that doesn’t use ultraviolet light. Instead, it uses skin-safe, low-level light in different wavelengths and colors.”

Here are four ways LED lights may be beneficial:

Aging

“By improving cellular function, red light therapy has been shown to increase the production of collagen and help with skin tone and texture as well as fine lines and wrinkles,” explainsed Dr. Tiffany J. Libby, board-certified dermatologist and director of Mohs micrographic and dermatologic surgery at Brown University, to CNN.

Acne

The blue light setting not only helps fight current acne but also helps fight the bacteria that cause acne. The blue light is often combined with the red light to help fight inflammation and reduce redness. According to BYRDIE.com, blue light helps antibacterial properties, regulates sebum production and improves inflammation.

Hair loss

Red light therapy may also help in hair loss treatment. The laser therapy “irradiates photons into scalp tissues — these photons are absorbed by weak cells to encourage hair growth,” claimed Healthline.

Wound healing

The red light may also help with wound healing. The National Sun Cancer Centres stated, “It has powerful rejuvenation effects as it stimulates dermal blood flow and enhances the skin’s ability to heal, leaving skin smooth and bright.”

LED lights may also help with eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, sun damage and actinic keratosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While you might not have $1,900 to spend on the LED mask Rowland uses, Women’s Health Magazine recently released a list of five LED light masks available between $100-$500.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
