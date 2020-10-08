Halloween-themed events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Atlanta Braves Watch Party. 2:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and 4:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. $10 and up. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave., Atlanta. mlb.com.

Watch the Braves National League Division Series games on the scoreboard at Truist Park. Friday’s and Saturday’s games will be held if the Braves don’t wrap up the series before then. Food and beverage locations are cashless operations, and masks are required except when eating or drinking. All groups will be socially distanced, and contactless temperature checks will be given at the gate.

Root House Flashlight Tour. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. in time slots of 30 minutes each Saturday, Oct. 10. $10. William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. 770-426-4982. roothousemuseum.com.

Bring your own flashlight and tour the Root House in the evening. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and you’ll need to wear a mask.

Scarecrows on Main. Friday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 11 and continuing throughout October. Free. Main Street, Kennesaw. facebook.com.

Stroll down Kennesaw’s Main Street and look for the over 60 scarecrows that line the road. You can vote online for your favorite scarecrow until Oct. 25.

DeKalb

History Alive. 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. $5 for Dunwoody Preservation Trust members, $10 for non-members. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.com.

Mark Warren, owner of Medicine Bow Wilderness School in Dahlonega, will discuss the ancient ways of the Cherokee and how we can use them today.

Jazz on the Lawn. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. $20 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. callanwolde.org.

Enjoy jazz from Joe Gransden & Robin Lattimore on the beautiful grounds of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Seating is now in comfortable, socially distant “pods.”

Plant Sale. Friday, Oct. 9-Saturday Oct. 10 pickup by scheduling a time. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. fernbank.edu.

Shop online at Fernbank Science Center’s plant sale, where you’ll find a wide variety of trees, shrubs and flowering perennials. Order, pay and then schedule a pickup time at the Science Center.

Outdoor Art Installation Unveiling. 6-6:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. time slots available Saturday, Oct. 10. Free. Spruill Gallery grounds “Smoke House,” 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019. spruillarts.org.

Christopher Michaels, the winner of Spruill Gallery’s annual outdoor art contest, will unveil his winning installation at a reception.

Explore Gatlinburg adding SkyTrail at longest pedestrian suspension bridge

North Fulton

Alpharetta Music City – Music Match. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Minnie Olivia Plaza, 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0051. surrenderhill.com.

Surrender Hill performs, sounding like a cross between Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton and Rodney Crowell.

Spooky Mini Golf. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11. continuing through Oct. 13. $5-$7 for one course, $7.50-$10.50 for both courses. Area 51, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. facebook.com.

Play Spooktacular Mini Golf among pumpkins, goblins and more. Even the golf balls are Halloween-themed.

Outdoor Fitness. 9:45 a.m. sign-up, class starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. calendarwiz.com.

Get fit with a high-energy, low-impact barre workout. You won’t need to bring any equipment.

Explore Ponce City Market to go inside out every other weekend

Gwinnett

Playing in the Dark: A Family-Fun Halloween Tour. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 11. $12. Lionheart Theatre Company, 10 College St., Norcross. 678-938-8518. lionhearttheatre.org.

Get an early start on Halloween with an evening of magic, a short show, storytelling by the fire, pumpkin painting and a Halloween make-up workshop. Patrons will be split into smaller groups to socially distance, and masks are required.

Painting Duluth 5. Friday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 11 with awards ceremony and reception from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Adrian Collaborative, 3150 Main St., Suite 103, Duluth. 404-314-3669. http://www.paintduluth.com/.

Gather with other plein air (French for “painting outside”) artists and paint local sites such as the Town Green and McDaniel’s Farm. Other events, such as a one-hour quick draw, will be held, and the weekend wraps up with a reception offering food, drinks and art for sale.

Repticon Atlanta. 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10-Sunday, Oct. 11. $10 adults, $5 age 5-12, 4 and under free. Gwinnett County Fairground, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. repticon.com.

See and learn about various reptiles, and you may be tempted to bring one home as a pet.

Sports on the Screen. 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Tailgate and watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on Tennessee. Masks are strongly recommended, and social distancing is required.