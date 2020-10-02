Ponce City Market to go inside out every other weekend

Starting Saturday, Ponce City Market is going inside out.
Every other weekend from October 3 through December 12, visitors can enjoy food and drink, music and more at a safe distance, because everything will be in The Courtyard and The Yard.
The theme will change each week, with football kicking off the series.
“(W)ith football season in full swing, this weekend’s October 3 festivity will feature a tailgating theme,” a press release reads. “From noon-4pm, guests will be able to enjoy bites and drinks from restaurant kiosks in The Courtyard alongside restaurant patios, watch livestreams of football games on a big screen – South Carolina v. Florida at noon and Alabama v. Texas A&M at 3:30pm – play yard games on The Yard provided by Mountain High Outfitters and listen to beats from a DJ.”
Your food choices for the first weekend will include Batter Cookie Dough Co., Biltong Bar, Botiwalla, El Super Pan, King of Pops, Minero, Pizza Jeans, Saint Germain and W.H. Stiles Fish Camp.
Additional PCM Goes Inside Out dates and themes are:
- October 17: Fall Apple Market
- October 31: Halloween
- November 14: Tailgating
- November 28: Thanks for Giving
- December 12: Holiday Market
On Halloween, the fun will also be on The Roof at PCM.
Kids will be able to safely trick-or-treat at 10 stations spread out across Skyline Park, get temporary tattoos and make crafts. In addition, complimentary popcorn and cotton candy will be available for everyone. Concession stands will sell Mummy Dogs with green slime and funnel cake fries, and “bloody frozen lemonades” will be available at Sideshow and the Parlour.
At 5 p.m., The Roof will transform into an adult-only Spooktacular, complete with complimentary popcorn and cotton candy, and the following concessions and beverages:
- Zombie deviled eggs
- Funnel cake fries
- Bloody frozen lemonade (only at Sideshow & Parlour)
- Belvedere Jell-O shots (only at Terrace after 9 p.m.)
Starting at 8 pm, DJ Xavier Blk will spin tunes at Rooftop Terrace for those needing to dance after being at home.
Tickets for both events will be available at the door only.
The Roof at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave.
Atlanta, Georgia 30308
Rooftop Trick or Treat
11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $7 for children, $15 for adults
Halloween on The Roof
5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $20 for adults 21 and older only