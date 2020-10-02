Ponce City Market to go inside out every other weekend

Explore Pizza Jeans opens at PCM

Additional PCM Goes Inside Out dates and themes are:

October 17 : Fall Apple Market

: Fall Apple Market October 31 : Halloween

: Halloween November 14 : Tailgating

: Tailgating November 28 : Thanks for Giving

: Thanks for Giving December 12: Holiday Market

On Halloween, the fun will also be on The Roof at PCM.

Kids will be able to safely trick-or-treat at 10 stations spread out across Skyline Park, get temporary tattoos and make crafts. In addition, complimentary popcorn and cotton candy will be available for everyone. Concession stands will sell Mummy Dogs with green slime and funnel cake fries, and “bloody frozen lemonades” will be available at Sideshow and the Parlour.

At 5 p.m., The Roof will transform into an adult-only Spooktacular, complete with complimentary popcorn and cotton candy, and the following concessions and beverages:

Zombie deviled eggs

Funnel cake fries

Bloody frozen lemonade (only at Sideshow & Parlour)

Belvedere Jell-O shots (only at Terrace after 9 p.m.)

Starting at 8 pm, DJ Xavier Blk will spin tunes at Rooftop Terrace for those needing to dance after being at home.

Tickets for both events will be available at the door only.

The Roof at Ponce City Market

675 Ponce de Leon Ave.

Atlanta, Georgia 30308

Rooftop Trick or Treat

11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $7 for children, $15 for adults

Halloween on The Roof

5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $20 for adults 21 and older only