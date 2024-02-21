Gunna announces the Bittersweet Tour that concludes with an Atlanta stop

Atlanta rapper Gunna will be heading out on a 17-city trek starting this spring. The Bittersweet Tour will feature Flo Milli as an opening act.
The tour opens in Columbus, Ohio, in May and ends with an Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena on June 11, marking Gunna’s first show in the city since being released from jail in 2022. The Bittersweet Tour also includes a stop at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic Festival in June. Citi presale tickets for the tour are available starting today. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.
Gunna is also offering VIP packages for the tour that will include meet-and-greets, access to the Bittersweet VIP lounge and more. The Grammy nominee has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition and Live Nation to support his nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway. For each ticket sold for the tour, $1 will be given to inner city programs in Atlanta.
This is Gunna’s first tour since he left Fulton County Jail in December 2022. The rapper was among the original 28 defendants facing RICO charges in the YSL case, which also includes charges against fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Gunna took an Alford Plea, meaning he plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act while also maintaining his innocence in the case. The plea allowed him to be released after spending seven months in jail.
Last spring, Gunna released his chart-topping album “A Gift and a Curse.” The album boasted the platinum hit single “Fukumean.” He dropped his latest song “Bittersweet” last week.
GUNNA’S BITTERSWEET TOUR DATES
May 4 - Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
May 6 - Detroit, Michigan — Fox Theatre
May 8 - Chicago — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 10 - Minneapolis — The Armory
May 12 - Denver — Fillmore Auditorium
May 16 - Seattle — WAMU Theater
May 18 - San Francisco — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 21 - Phoenix — Arizona Financial Theatre
May 24 - Irving, Texas — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 25 - Houston — 713 Music Hall
May 28 - Nashville — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 29 - Charlotte — Bojangles’ Coliseum
June 1 - Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 2 - Philadelphia — Roots Picnic Festival
June 6 - Miami — Kaseya Center
June 9 - Orlando, FL — Kia Center
June 11 - Atlanta — State Farm Arena
