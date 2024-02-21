Gunna announces the Bittersweet Tour that concludes with an Atlanta stop

Gunna is also offering VIP packages for the tour that will include meet-and-greets, access to the Bittersweet VIP lounge and more. The Grammy nominee has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition and Live Nation to support his nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway. For each ticket sold for the tour, $1 will be given to inner city programs in Atlanta.

This is Gunna’s first tour since he left Fulton County Jail in December 2022. The rapper was among the original 28 defendants facing RICO charges in the YSL case, which also includes charges against fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Gunna took an Alford Plea, meaning he plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act while also maintaining his innocence in the case. The plea allowed him to be released after spending seven months in jail.

Last spring, Gunna released his chart-topping album “A Gift and a Curse.” The album boasted the platinum hit single “Fukumean.” He dropped his latest song “Bittersweet” last week.

GUNNA’S BITTERSWEET TOUR DATES

May 4 - Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

May 6 - Detroit, Michigan — Fox Theatre

May 8 - Chicago — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10 - Minneapolis — The Armory

May 12 - Denver — Fillmore Auditorium

May 16 - Seattle — WAMU Theater

May 18 - San Francisco — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 21 - Phoenix — Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24 - Irving, Texas — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25 - Houston — 713 Music Hall

May 28 - Nashville — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 29 - Charlotte — Bojangles’ Coliseum

June 1 - Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2 - Philadelphia — Roots Picnic Festival

June 6 - Miami — Kaseya Center

June 9 - Orlando, FL — Kia Center

June 11 - Atlanta — State Farm Arena