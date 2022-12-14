ajc logo
X

Rapper Gunna enters negotiated guilty plea in gang RICO case

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Atlanta rapper Gunna has entered a negotiated guilty plea to a RICO charge following the sweeping gang indictment against the alleged Young Slime Life gang, ahead of next month’s scheduled trial date.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered a negotiated guilty plea. According to Channel 2 Action News, Kitchens entered what is known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to one charge while maintaining his innocence.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in a statement to Channel 2.

ExploreAlleged gang co-founder negotiates guilty plea, agrees to testify

Gunna was sentenced to five years with one served in prison, which was commuted to time served. The remaining four years will be suspended and will be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service.

Gunna’s guilty plea comes a day after alleged YSL co-founder and co-defendant Walter Murphy entered a guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corruption organizations (RICO) act. According to court documents, Murphy was sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation, as part of the negotiated plea.

Murphy, Kitchens and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were among 28 defendants named in the sweeping gang indictment. Authorities say Williams and Kitchens are leaders in the gang; their attorneys have contested the charges for months.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Jan. 4. Motions hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Monday.

About the Authors

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack
3h ago

Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty plea in YSL RICO case
3h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
5h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
5h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Transgender employees in Georgia cite discrimination in lawsuit against state
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Alleged serial burglar arrested during South Fulton drug raid
17m ago
Suspected car thief arrested after kidnapping attempt at Marietta grocery store
1h ago
Alleged gang co-founder negotiates guilty plea, agrees to testify
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top