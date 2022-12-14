Rapper Gunna enters negotiated guilty plea in gang RICO case

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered a negotiated guilty plea. According to Channel 2 Action News, Kitchens entered what is known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to one charge while maintaining his innocence.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in a statement to Channel 2.