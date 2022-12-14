Rapper Gunna enters negotiated guilty plea in gang RICO case

Atlanta rapper Gunna has entered a negotiated guilty plea to a RICO charge following the sweeping gang indictment against the alleged Young Slime Life gang, ahead of next month’s scheduled trial date.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered a negotiated guilty plea. According to Channel 2 Action News, Kitchens entered what is known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to one charge while maintaining his innocence.
“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in a statement to Channel 2.
Gunna was sentenced to five years with one served in prison, which was commuted to time served. The remaining four years will be suspended and will be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service.
Gunna’s guilty plea comes a day after alleged YSL co-founder and co-defendant Walter Murphy entered a guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corruption organizations (RICO) act. According to court documents, Murphy was sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation, as part of the negotiated plea.
Murphy, Kitchens and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were among 28 defendants named in the sweeping gang indictment. Authorities say Williams and Kitchens are leaders in the gang; their attorneys have contested the charges for months.
Jury selection is scheduled to start Jan. 4. Motions hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Monday.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office