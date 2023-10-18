Review: Gucci Mane’s 1017 show was a celebration of Atlanta

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Atlanta rapper hosted a special concert that not only celebrated his career but honored Atlanta and artists that make the city special. The show, held at the Tabernacle, also coincided with the release of Gucci Mane’s new album “Breath of Fresh Air,” which was released on Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s show opened with a showcase of artists from the rapper’s the New 1017 label aka 1017 Global Music. Brezden (the label’s newest signee), Sett, Bic Fizzle and more took the stage and reminded fans of Gucci Mane’s ear for young talent. Roughly an hour after the set, Gucci — wearing all-black with an iced-out chain — appeared on the stage.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Although his latest album “Breath of Fresh Air,” boasts 24 songs and included star-studded features from Lil Baby, J. Cole and more, he didn’t perform any of them during the show. Instead, he delivered a collection of classic songs that made him a pioneer of trap music while sharing the stage with a few surprise guests along the way. Gucci opened the set with the Drake-assisted “Both,” his seminal hit “I Think I Love Her,” “I Don’t Love Her,” and “Bricks.” Then, fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo surprised the audience to perform the Migos and Gucci Mane collaborations like 2017′s “I Get the Bag,” and “Slippery.”

Latto also surprised the audience when she took to the stage to perform her hit “Put It on Da Floor Again,” which features Cardi B. But what was more surprising was that she didn’t perform “Muwop,” her 2020 collaboration with Gucci that samples his 2007 song “Freaky Gurl.” The latter choice would’ve been a better fit for the show than the former. But that didn’t stop the audience from rapping along to Latto’s verses on “Put It on Da Floor Again” as if studying the song was a homework assignment. Memphis rapper Key Glock also hit the stage.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

But a shining moment of the show arrived when Gucci Mane introduced T.I. as his next guest.

“It’s only right that we do something special for the city,” he said ahead of T.I.’s performance of the trap staple “24′s.”

Previously, the pair have feuded mainly due to Gucci Mane’s extensive beef with Jeezy. The most recent feud occurred in 2020 when the two rappers publicly debated about trap music’s origin — each of them claiming to be the subgenre’s rightful owner. However, during Tuesday’s concert, the two Atlanta rap giants seemingly appeared to end any conflict while expressing their love and respect for each other.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gucci Mane concluded his set with 2009′s “First Day Out,” a defiant track on which he affirmed, at the time, he had no shame reverting to his old habits after being in jail. Fifteen years later, the rapper has a completely different mindset. “Breath of Fresh Air” celebrates the rapper’s transformation from a street hustler to a music executive who prioritizes his family (during the show, he invited his wife onstage as he performed “Freaky Gurl.”)

The night ended with another special moment. Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier presented Gucci Mane with a proclamation that declared Oct. 17 as Gucci Mane Day in Atlanta.

Now, the number 1017 has another personal meaning for the rapper.