Go Atlanta: Baby Rose, new TLC doc, Jurassic exhibition vandalism

The timeless music of Atlanta’s Baby Rose charts a course for the future.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige tells the story of acclaimed up-and-coming Atlanta musician, Baby Rose. DeAsia talks about her newest album and her upcoming show at Terminal West on June 4th.

Atlanta’s newest exhibition, Jurassic World Exhibition, is forced to close due to vandalism. Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about the extent of damage and when the exhibition is expected to reopen. And find out why you’ll see a huge crowd in front of CNN Center Thursday afternoon. Plus, hear Rodney’s interview with T-Boz and Chilli of TLC to talk about their new documentary, “TLC Forever” on Lifetime which chronicles the group’s journey from its humble roots in the early 1990s to current day nostalgia-based touring mode.

Ligaya Figueras has all the latest restaurant and dining news including the opening of Leftie Lee’s in Avondale Estates and Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles in Midtown. How about a 24/7 automated pizza kiosk? Ligaya tells you about her experience at PIzzaForno in Buckhead. Hear about the charcuterie concept, Graze Craze. Plus, a take-out review of Rreal Tacos.

Entertainment editor Shane Harrison checks out The Milk + Cookies Festival, in partnership with RenderATL at Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward on Friday, June 2. Plus, he’ll introduce you to Greenie, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

You’ll be green with envy if you miss out on adopting Greenie! This 2 year old is the total package — he is seemingly house-trained, knows how to sit and even gives smooches. Greenie is a very social fellow whose tail is always wagging. He’s a total sweetheart and loves receiving treats. Greenie doesn’t mind the company of other dogs and is patiently waiting for his new home. Meet Greenie today at Dekalb County Animal Services, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee.

