Usher developing TV show based on his music and set in Atlanta

Usher is striking while the iron is hot: he is working on a dramatic TV series based on his music.
He has partnered with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, to produce the show. No streaming service or network has been identified.
Variety provided a synopsis: “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” The series “will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”
Usher, in a statement, said: “My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”
This comes on the heels of a new album release, a planned 2024 tour, a marriage and his Super Bowl halftime appearance.
The Variety story said it is unclear if Usher will appear in the series in any capacity.
About the Author