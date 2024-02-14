BreakingNews
UPDATE: Four students shot at Atlanta’s Benjamin E. Mays High School
Usher developing TV show based on his music and set in Atlanta

A network or streaming service has not been identified.
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

By
48 minutes ago

Usher is striking while the iron is hot: he is working on a dramatic TV series based on his music.

He has partnered with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, to produce the show. No streaming service or network has been identified.

Variety provided a synopsis: “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” The series “will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

Usher, in a statement, said: “My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

This comes on the heels of a new album release, a planned 2024 tour, a marriage and his Super Bowl halftime appearance.

The Variety story said it is unclear if Usher will appear in the series in any capacity.

