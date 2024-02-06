Things to Do

Usher adds two new Atlanta shows for Past Present Future Tour

All concerts will be held at State Farm Arena
Usher's final show of his Las Vegas residency was on Dec. 2, 2023. The R&B superstar will perform during next year's Super Bowl halftime show. Credit: Nolen Ryan

Fresh off the heels of his epic Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has added new dates to the North American leg of his upcoming Past Present Future Tour. On Monday, the R&B superstar announced an extension of the tour that includes two more Atlanta stops in August.

The 24-city tour now includes five Atlanta dates: Aug. 16-17, Oct. 17-18 and 20. All shows will be held at State Farm Arena. No artist has had five or more tour shows at the venue since it was renamed from Phillips Arena to State Farm Arena in 2018, according to a venue rep. The highly anticipated tour now begins in Atlanta in August and ends in Houston in November.

General onsale tickets for the previously announced October dates are on sale today. Citi card member presale for the new dates starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. More information can be found at www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. Usher plans to announce more dates soon.

The tour will also offer VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more.

Usher is already having busy 2024. On Friday, the Atlanta artist released his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” The 20-track LP features H.E.R., The-Dream, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Jungkook. Last night’s Super Bowl halftime performance included suprise guests like Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon and more. In May, Usher will headline the annual Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.

“I turned the world to the A,” Usher said at the end of his halftime performance while doing the A-Town stomp alongside Ludacris and Lil Jon.

USHER - PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR DATES:

Aug. 16- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena

Aug. 17- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena

Aug. 20 - Washington, DC -Capital One Arena

Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Boston, MA -TD Garden

Aug. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 2- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 -Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept. 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Sept. 28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Sept. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct. 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct. 7 - Austin, TX -Moody Center ATX

Oct .11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Oct. 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 20- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena

Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL -United Center

Nov 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Nov.18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Nov. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Nov. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

