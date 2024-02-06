Usher adds two new Atlanta shows for Past Present Future Tour

Fresh off the heels of his epic Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has added new dates to the North American leg of his upcoming Past Present Future Tour. On Monday, the R&B superstar announced an extension of the tour that includes two more Atlanta stops in August.
The 24-city tour now includes five Atlanta dates: Aug. 16-17, Oct. 17-18 and 20. All shows will be held at State Farm Arena. No artist has had five or more tour shows at the venue since it was renamed from Phillips Arena to State Farm Arena in 2018, according to a venue rep. The highly anticipated tour now begins in Atlanta in August and ends in Houston in November.
General onsale tickets for the previously announced October dates are on sale today. Citi card member presale for the new dates starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. More information can be found at www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. Usher plans to announce more dates soon.
Usher is already having busy 2024. On Friday, the Atlanta artist released his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” The 20-track LP features H.E.R., The-Dream, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Jungkook. Last night’s Super Bowl halftime performance included suprise guests like Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon and more. In May, Usher will headline the annual Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.
“I turned the world to the A,” Usher said at the end of his halftime performance while doing the A-Town stomp alongside Ludacris and Lil Jon.
USHER - PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR DATES:
Aug. 16- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Aug. 17- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Aug. 20 - Washington, DC -Capital One Arena
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Boston, MA -TD Garden
Aug. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 2- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 3- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 -Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Sept. 28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Sept. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct. 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 7 - Austin, TX -Moody Center ATX
Oct .11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct. 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 20- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL -United Center
Nov 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Nov.18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Nov. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Nov. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
