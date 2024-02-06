Usher adds two new Atlanta shows for Past Present Future Tour

Fresh off the heels of his epic Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has added new dates to the North American leg of his upcoming Past Present Future Tour. On Monday, the R&B superstar announced an extension of the tour that includes two more Atlanta stops in August.

The 24-city tour now includes five Atlanta dates: Aug. 16-17, Oct. 17-18 and 20. All shows will be held at State Farm Arena. No artist has had five or more tour shows at the venue since it was renamed from Phillips Arena to State Farm Arena in 2018, according to a venue rep. The highly anticipated tour now begins in Atlanta in August and ends in Houston in November.

General onsale tickets for the previously announced October dates are on sale today. Citi card member presale for the new dates starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. More information can be found at www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. Usher plans to announce more dates soon.