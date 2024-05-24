Neither tries to break any records because to them, the race is more about camaraderie than speed. “I try to keep my time low enough so I’m not too embarrassed,” said Taylor, who estimates she has run the Peachtree at least 15 times and tries to finish under an hour.

Kevin, who run the race at least 10 times, said the first mile is a trot at best because it’s so crowded. His best time? 49 minutes. He plans to be there this July. “I’m training hard,” he said.

Q: What does the Peachtree mean to the city?

Taylor: It’s iconic Atlanta. To have the world’s largest 10K right in our town and be able to run through the streets of Atlanta — it’s to me the best way to celebrate Independence Day. You have firefighters running in full regalia. You have multigenerational families that have been running it for years. Everyone has a story. It’s a big mishmosh of humanity and it’s emotional.

Kevin: It’s part of the fabric of the city like CNN or Coke or going to a Braves game.

Q: Do you have a favorite part of the race?

Taylor: I always stop where patients from the Shepherd Center are watching. It’s so worth it. They come out so early and line the route. These folks cheer us on and it brings me to tears. I say, “You guys are the heroes, not us!” I take pictures. I give out hugs. It kills my time but it’s so worth it.

Kevin: I like running under the giant American flag at the beginning. It’s very moving.

Q: You’re trying to talk me into running Peachtree for the first time. What do you say?

Taylor: You do it once, you’re addicted for life. The adrenaline, the rush of hanging with people on this big holiday. The feeling of making it up Cardiac Hill. The sweaty celebration and getting your T-shirt at Piedmont Park. It’s euphoric no matter how hot and humid it is. You go through the rest of the day feeling like you accomplished something big.

Kevin: There are two kinds of people in the city: those who have run the Peachtree who are real Atlantans and those who haven’t. Which one do you want to be?