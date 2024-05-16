Atlanta Track Club: Peachtree Road Race registration will close June 15

More than 40,000 runners have already secured their spot in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. If you’re not among them, don’t fret; you still have a month to ensure a place — just don’t wait too long.

Registration is now scheduled to close June 15, but the Atlanta Track Club reported the field could reach capacity even before then.

“The strong registration numbers serve as a clear indicator of the Peachtree’s enduring community,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “With recent sellouts at the 2023 PNC Atlanta 10 Miler, the 2023 Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, the 2024 Publix Atlanta Marathon, and the Northside BeltLine 3K-5K, it’s clear that demand for running and walking events is on the rise. I urge everyone interested in the AJC Peachtree Road Race to sign up now to avoid missing out on this iconic event.”

The 55th running of the world’s largest 10K will honor the 110 racers who completed the first event in 1970. Some of the “Original 110″ will even be competing in this year’s race.

The 2024 finish area will feature carnival games and an Adidas “Finish Line Experience.” All runners wearing the shoe brand will get a prize and be entered into an exclusive raffle.

In addition, for the first time, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior will be free for all participants. The race for younger runners will be July 3.

If you don’t want to miss out on spending the holiday with thousands of your neighbors — and scoring a coveted race T-shirt — head over to the track club’s website and register. The current fee for nonmembers is $70, but that will increase as race day approaches.

Being an Atlanta Track Club member will guarantee you a spot in Wave M or earlier — until capacity is reached. Another benefit of membership? Your entry fee will be only $45.