Fun Runs: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

POP Art Workshop. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 20. $10. The Homeplace at Still Family Farm, Unplugged Adventures, 5682 Macland Road, Powder Springs. unpluggedadv.com.

Use high-quality mixed media papers, oil pastels and/or alcohol-based markets to create your POP art project. Bring a snack and water bottle to class if you’d like. Masks are encouraged, and class size is limited to allow for social distancing.

Andrew Thams. 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. $5 cover. The Third Door, 131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370. thethirddoor.net.

Listen to the dynamic arrangements, melodies and story-telling lyrics of Americana artist Andrew Carl Thams.

Pop-In for Family Fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 20. $5 per person with a $20 family maximum. Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710. mariettahistory.org.

Bring the family to explore the Marietta Museum of History and take home a themed activity about music.

DeKalb

History Alive: A Short History of Barbeque in America. 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. $10 for non-members. $5 for members. Saturday, March 20. Donaldson-Bannister Farm (outside under tent covering barn patio), 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Learn about the delicious and contentious history of barbecue from author Jim Auchmutey.

Health for Life: Healthy Living with Cooking Demo. 10 a.m.11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19. $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Watch a cooking demo and learn about healthy eating, daily habits and balance from an expert with Kaiser Permanente.

Hand Printing on Cloth with Natural Dyes. 1 p.m. Saturday March 20 (in person part of class) and 5 p.m. March 21 (virtual). $165-$190. Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance, 3420 W. Hospital Ave., Suite 103, Chamblee. 678-235-4328. fiberartsalliance.org.

Explore natural dye print pastes and create work on Saturday, and then gather virtually on Sunday to discuss. Gloves, a well-fitting mask and social distancing are required for Saturday’s portion of the class.

Pasta Cooking and Wine Experience. noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. $64.99. Vino Venue, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435. vinovenue.com.

Learn how to make pasta dishes using fresh, seasonal ingredients and flavors.

North Fulton

Water Drop Dash. 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. starts. Saturday, March 20. $35. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9136 Willeo Road, Roswell. runsignup.com.

Unlike in previous years, this year’s Water Drop Dash is a trail run on the grounds of Chattahoochee Nature Center. It’s still a 5K, but it’s not fast and flat. The course is easy to moderate. Face masks are required before and after running, social distancing will be observed, and you’ll need to pass a general health screening on race day.

Goat Yoga. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20. $35. Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. eventbrite.com.

Get moving with goats from Atlantis Dream Farm as you enjoy a Vinyasa yoga class. Pre-registration is required, and you must be age 10 or up to participate. Bring your own mat and water bottle and observe social distancing.

Easter Bunny Hunt. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, March 20. Free. various Johns Creek parks. calendarwiz.com.

The city of Johns Creek will release clues on its social media accounts and city website revealing hints about the location of the Easter Bunny. Follow the clues to find him at the secret location on Saturday morning to receive a prize bag of eggs and candy to take home.

Big & Little Chef: Brunch. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20. $75 plus fees for parent/child combo. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. https://aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.eventbritestudio.com/132436851187.

Bring your budding chef age 5-12 as you both take a demonstration-style cooking class and enjoy the brunch menu items that are prepared.

Gwinnett

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus. continuing 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20; and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21. $14.50-$60, with one free printable child’s ticket (age 3-13) per paid adult ticket. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 941-343-2378. gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.

Have fun at the circus with three rings of entertainment including the Wheel of Death, Back Flipping Dogs and Human Cannonball.

Sugarloaf Mills Carnival. continuing 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, March 19, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 20 and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, March 21. Free parking and admission, ride prices vary. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. dreamlandamusements.com.

The carnival comes to Sugarloaf Mills with all its rides, games and fair food. Face masks and social distancing are requested. Click here for downloadable, printable coupons.

Sibley the Hummingbird Visit. 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 20. free, with registration required. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway #300, Duluth. eventbrite.com.

Meet Sibley, a ruby-throated hummingbird who was nursed back to health after a window collision, and learn about helping and protecting pollinator species.

Run “The Reagan” Virtual Race. Saturday, March 20-Wednesday, March 31. Various locations. runthereagan.net.

Instead of running on Ronald Reagan Parkway, “The Reagan” is being held as a virtual race this year. Run your 5K or 10K anywhere you’d like, or run a suggested pre-measured course listed on the race’s website.