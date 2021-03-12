Double delight at Zoo Atlanta with birth of twin golden lion tamarins

Patrons eager to get a glimpse of the family can see them outdoors in Zoo Atlanta’s KIDZone area as long as the temperature is above 50 degrees.

An endangered species, these primates are only found in a small part of the Atlantic Coastal Forest in Brazil. There, just 2% of their habitat remains, having been destroyed by deforestation from cattle ranching, highway development, lumbering and urban expansion, according to the Natural Habitat Adventures travel blog.

After just 200 individuals remained in the wild in the 1970s, a successful cooperative breeding program in the 1990s and early 2000s led zoo-born tamarins to be reintroduced into their Brazilian habitat. Among them were two family groups from Zoo Atlanta. Most of the wild population, which eventually grew to around 3,000, is descended from the reintroduced tamarins.

Still, yellow fever has led the population to have a steep decline in recent years. It’s believed that the viral infection has annihilated up to a third of the wild population that remains.

Zoo Atlanta has played a key role in conservation efforts or the species.

For more than 25 years it has been a principal partner of Brazil-based Golden Lion Tamarin Association, a non-governmental organization. Currently, an all-encompassing conservation program includes habitat protection and restoration, translocation of wild tamarins to safe forest habitats and education outreach. Efforts to vaccinate wild golden lion tamarins against yellow fever are among the most recent endeavors.