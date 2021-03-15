Welcome spring with the cutest creatures at Fernbank

Fernbank is celebrating the first day of spring by hosting an event with several activities focused on what spring is all about in the animal kingdom: babies.
Little Critters Day begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20 and guests can access it with general admission tickets, which are $20 for adults and $18 for children.
“Ring in spring with cute baby animals, seasonal crafts and fun activities,” the event description said of the six events on the schedule.
All activities will be held on the lower and entry-level of the museum. A petting zoo where children can pet a variety of animals from Sam’s Path Petting Zoo will be held on the outdoor terrace. Animal species available for petting are subject to change and hand sanitizer will be used between pettings. Meanwhile, a spring-themed game of hopscotch called “puddle” jump will be held in the Great Hall.
But while cuteness seems to be the name of the game, it’s not all that Fernbank has in store. The Great Hall will also host the World’s “Ugliest” Animals Biofacts.
“After getting up-close with cute baby animals in the petting zoo, explore the opposite end of the spectrum with biofacts on some of the world’s most unique and ugly creatures,” it said.
For a more immersive experience, guests can stop by the booth, Live Animal Encounter - Walk Through Time in Georgia or visit the Frances Wood Wilson Theater for an interactive storytelling experience.
The cost of the event is included with general admission. Members get to attend for free.
All activities require face coverings. Fernbank is also taking other measures to help keep guests safe. They include regularly disinfecting surfaces, limiting attendance and physical distancing, to name a few. Visit the website for more on how Fernbank is keeping visitors’ health a top priority.
10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Fernbank Museum: 767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta
Cost: Included with general admission; members attend for free.