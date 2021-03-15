Welcome spring with the cutest creatures at Fernbank

“After getting up-close with cute baby animals in the petting zoo, explore the opposite end of the spectrum with biofacts on some of the world’s most unique and ugly creatures,” it said.

For a more immersive experience, guests can stop by the booth, Live Animal Encounter - Walk Through Time in Georgia or visit the Frances Wood Wilson Theater for an interactive storytelling experience.

The cost of the event is included with general admission. Members get to attend for free.

All activities require face coverings. Fernbank is also taking other measures to help keep guests safe. They include regularly disinfecting surfaces, limiting attendance and physical distancing, to name a few. Visit the website for more on how Fernbank is keeping visitors’ health a top priority.

Little Critters Day

10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Fernbank Museum: 767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta

Cost: Included with general admission; members attend for free.