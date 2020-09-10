Foodie Week and Fernbank After Dark: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Atlanta Coin Show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, Joe Mack Wilson Ballroom, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-772-4359. http://www.atlcoin.com/.

Browse through over 35 tables of collectible and investment coins, currency, bullion and more. You’ll need to wear a mask to enter the show, and bring some cash, since many dealers won’t accept credit/debit cards or checks.

Schoolhouse College of Art & Design Art Market. noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Schoolhouse Brewing, 840 Franklin Court, Marietta. facebook.com.

Schoolhouse Brewing’s art market features a dozen crafters as well as 20 rotating craft beers. Masks are required inside the brewery and bar and are highly encouraged as you browse in the market.

Bonsai Work Group. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Included with $5-$10 Gardens admission. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-910-0248. https://smithgilbertgardens.com/.

Talk with Rodney Clemons, who oversees, prunes and cares for the Gardens' bonsai collection.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. $15 members, $20 non-members. Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Guests age 21 and up can explore the stranger side of science with fun activities and experiences. Tickets must be purchased in advance online, and masks are required.

Doggy Dip Day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. $10 per dog per hour. Murphey Candler Pool, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive, Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov.

Pre-register to let your dog play in the pool for an hour. If you’d like, you can also get into the pool to wade up to your knees.

Outdoor Pilates. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. $10. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-573-0241. facebook.com.

Start your Sunday morning with an outdoor pilates class led by an instructor from Club Pilates. You’ll need to reserve a spot in advance by calling 770-573-0241. Social distancing will be implemented.

Jazz on the Lawn. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. $20-$330. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. callanwolde.org.

Unwind and listen to jazz and Latin and blues as sung by Karla Harris.

North Fulton

Family Board Game Day. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Free. Battle & Brew, 5920 Roswell Road, Suite A-120, Sandy Springs. 678-560-1500. facebook.com.

Bring the family to play some of Battle & Brew’s over 100 board games. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed, and once a board game is used by one family, it won’t be available again that day.

Run-SUP-Yoga. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. $20 for Alpharetta residents, $30 non-residents. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-433-2378. facebook.com.

Join a small group as you get active by running, paddle boarding and practicing yoga. Pre-registration is required.

A Sunny Harvest. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. $39 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Paint a sunflower with some pumpkins to create some fall décor.

“Beetlejuice.” 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. $29.95 a carload. Area 51 - Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. facebook.com.

Gather the family in the car to watch the ’80s classic movie “Beetlejuice.”

Explore Climb into a shark cage and dive at Georgia Aquarium

Gwinnett

Emperor & the Nightingale. 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. $19. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464. infiniteenergycenter.com.

Northeast Atlanta Ballet presents “The Emperor & the Nightingale,” which is based on a Hans Christian Anderson’s fairytale about the healing power of love.

Tony Watts. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Ironshield Brewing, 457 N. Chestnut St., Lawrenceville. 770-882-2172. facebook.com.

Enjoy live music from Tony Watts on the patio and try some Shanny’s Burgers and Wings from 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Georgia Bridal Show. noon. Sunday, Sept. 13. $10. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 1-833-WED-SHOW. https://www.georgiabridalshow.com/.

Meet all the vendors you’ll need for your wedding – from photographers to wedding cake professionals and more – at the Georgia Bridal Show.

Sports on the Screen. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Bring your cooler and tailgate as you watch the Braves vs. the Nationals. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are recommended.

Walking Tour. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. $6 per person. Lawrenceville Female Seminary/Gwinnett History Museum, 455 South Perry St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-5178. events.exploregwinnett.org.

Walk through downtown Lawrenceville and explore local history with the help of historical interpreters.