Tickets on sale now for Six Flags’ Hallowfest

“When the clock strikes 6 p.m., the creatures of nightmares are unleashed for their daily hunting rituals and you may find yourself in five spine-tingling, scare zones without warning,” Six Flags' website states. Daredevils can even put their fears to the test by riding roller coasters in the dark.

The park has implemented “a monstrous amount” of safety precautions to protect the public from both human and zombie germs, so all you’ll take home is candy and memories.

All team members (including scare actors) and guests 3 years and older will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the park.

No indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows will be operated; scare zones will be operated outdoors with social distancing strictly enforced.

A limited number of nighttime scare actors will always remain at least 6 feet away from guests and one another.

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least 6 feet.

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Multiple handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

If you dare to attend, you must reserve a spot when you buy your tickets. Six Flags is limiting capacity to ensure people can maintain a safe distance from one another. You can get your tickets here.