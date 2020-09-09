Tickets on sale now for Six Flags’ Hallowfest

The coronavirus pandemic can’t scare everything away.
Six Flags Over Georgia will again celebrate the spookiest season of the year with thrills and chills every weekend from September 19 until November 1.
Hallowfest includes family friendly events by day and scary fun by night.
During the day, Hallowfest will have:
- Trick-or-treat individually packaged candy and treats throughout the park;
- Kids' spooky magic shows, featuring verbal interaction only and no physical contact;
- Five amusing Fair Zones with not-so-scary witches, sweet scarecrows, happy pirates and comedic clowns;
- Family friendly Halloween stories while enjoying a scenic ride along the Six Flags Railroad;
- Kid-centric games and activities among cornstalk and hay bale festive decor;
- Halloween-themed specialty treats, like gooey caramel apples and funnel cakes available for purchase; and
- Exclusive Hallowfest selfie stations for kids and families to capture favorite fright-filled photos.
Those who aren’t afraid of things that go bump in the night will want to arrive after 6 p.m.
“When the clock strikes 6 p.m., the creatures of nightmares are unleashed for their daily hunting rituals and you may find yourself in five spine-tingling, scare zones without warning,” Six Flags' website states. Daredevils can even put their fears to the test by riding roller coasters in the dark.
The park has implemented “a monstrous amount” of safety precautions to protect the public from both human and zombie germs, so all you’ll take home is candy and memories.
- All team members (including scare actors) and guests 3 years and older will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the park.
- No indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows will be operated; scare zones will be operated outdoors with social distancing strictly enforced.
- A limited number of nighttime scare actors will always remain at least 6 feet away from guests and one another.
- Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least 6 feet.
- Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
- Multiple handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.
If you dare to attend, you must reserve a spot when you buy your tickets. Six Flags is limiting capacity to ensure people can maintain a safe distance from one another. You can get your tickets here.