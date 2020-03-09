This is Georgia’s best daytrip, according to Reader’s Digest

Towering walls can be found throughout Providence Canyon.

The canyons were formed by poor farming practices during the 1800s, when farmers took no steps to avoid soil erosion. Ditches several feet deep were formed, and as a result, runoff and the rate of erosion increased. Over the years, the flow of water and sand has helped create amazing pinnacles that are almost vertical.

Although the reasons for Providence Canyon's formation weren't exactly positive, the result is a spectacular site that includes canyons forged from sandstone as well as chasms, cliffs, and a wide array of colored soil that includes red, white, purple, pink and orange.

In addition to sightseeing and taking photographs, Georgia's Little Grand Canyon offers the following activities:

Hiking

The state park has 10 miles of trails to hike, with all beginning and ending at the visitor's center.

One of the most popular, the Canyon Loop Trail, circles nine of the canyons and takes about two hours to hike almost five miles. Rated easy to moderate, it travels through a shady forest and reaches the canyon floor at a quarter-mile, according to Atlanta Trails.

Canyon 8 is a favorite at the site. With its towering walls and defined pinnacles, hikers reach it at the 2.75-mile mark. Lightweight, waterproof hiking boots are recommended for the canyon's sandy and wet trails, which can be slippery.

You may want to allow extra time beyond the estimated two hours to explore a historic church and cemetery you'll encounter on the opposite side of the road. The cemetery has gravestones that date back to the 1800s.

Camping

You can camp overnight at Providence Canyon by making a reservation at one of three pioneer or six backcountry campsites. Pioneer camps are private camping areas suitable for groups, and they're equipped with pit toilets and usually have water spigots and amenities such as picnic shelters and grills. Backcountry sites are undeveloped, and you'll have to bring everything you need, including water.

Other activities

Bring a picnic to enjoy at the canyon's two shelters, or attend one of the site's occasional astronomy nights. The lack of light pollution makes Providence Canyon an ideal setting for stargazing. In addition, the park also hosts geology programs and is perfect for photography.

What else you need to know about Providence Canyon

It costs $5 to park at Providence Canyon State Park, and annual passes are available for $50. If you're 62 or older, you can get the annual ParkPass at a 50% discount, and active military and veterans with a valid ID can get 25% off.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 15 to April 14 and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April 15 to Sept. 14. The visitor's center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Rentals for picnic shelters start at $25 per day and accommodate a maximum of 50 people. Pioneer campsites are $40 to $80, and backcountry campsites can be booked beginning at a basic daily price of $10. The price may vary across dates.

Where is the park? The address is 8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin, GA 31815. It’s in Stewart County. GPS Coordinates for Providence Canyon are N 32.064445 | W -84.921913