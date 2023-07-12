BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on FBI oversight, Trump case, Hunter Biden

When life gets too complicated, reach for a boilermaker

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

DISTILLED AND FERMENTED
By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC
43 minutes ago
X

The boilermaker, essentially a shot and a beer, might seem too simplistic to be called a cocktail. But the drink has a history, and might even be on its second revival.

In the 1800s, Europeans regularly would wash down their spirits with a beer. There was the Dutch kopstoot or “head-butt,” which featured a shot of genever with a beer chaser. Another was the German herrengedeck (“gentleman’s setup”), which was a spirit called korn, followed by a beer.

Back then, Americans preferred ice water to down their spirits. But, as they assimilated, immigrants, especially the Irish and Germans, normalized the practice of drinking a whiskey and a beer. By the 1930s, it even had a name in America: the boilermaker.

A boilermaker also is someone who fabricates metal, usually for pressurized containers, or “boilers.” This might be where the two-fisted drink got its name. And, though some folks have tried to refine the combinations, it remains a blue-collar favorite, especially in America’s Rust Belt of the Midwest and Northeast.

ExploreCocktail and beer news

The boilermaker also seems to gain in popularity in connection with what is happening in the rest of the cocktail world. In the current cocktail renaissance, complicated drinks made with fresh juices and artisan-crafted additives can seem overwhelming. The simple solution: a shot and a beer.

While there are versions of the boilermaker that involve dropping the shot into the beer (for example, the Irish car bomb, a mix of Irish whiskey and Irish cream dropped into a Guinness and chugged down), we will leave those to youthful indulgence and focus instead on the side-by-side pairings. The traditional boilermaker is whiskey and beer — more specifically, rye whiskey and a lager. We believe there is a lot of room for creative interpretation.

For example, the idea that “what grows together goes together” is talked about frequently with wine and food pairings, such as goat cheese and a chenin blanc from the Loire, but we think it extends nicely to spirit and beer combinations, too. We are fans of Italian amaros, especially Nardini, which bridges the gap between amaro and the more intense fernet category of bitters. We like this paired with crisp Italian pilsners, but, closer to home, Arches Brewery makes one in the Italian style called Sprezzatura.

ExploreThis summer, it's time for a highball

This also applies to places like Mexico, where Bohemia, a crisp pilsner, was John Steinbeck’s favorite beer. You can pair it with a barrel-aged reposado tequila, like the lovely one from Siembra Azul.

We also like that same crisp Bohemia with something extravagant, like Compass Box’s Hedonism, a rich grain whiskey from Scotland.

The combinations can be endless — and endlessly delightful. Have fun exploring.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Jerry and Krista Slater
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Mesha Mainor is latest party switcher to roil Georgia politics2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus
1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
3h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
11h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
11h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: Elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, almost sent to the curb
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Atomic Biscuit

RECIPE: Make Atomic Biscuit’s Blueberry Mojito
11m ago
RECIPE: Spice up chicken thighs with ready-made tandoori paste
1h ago
Cookbook review: sipping like it’s 1990-something
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
9h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
22h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top