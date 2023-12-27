Try the Martinez, a winterized version of the martini

It also is considered a bridge between the martini and the Manhattan. We do know that the first written mention of the Martinez (“same as Manhattan, only you substitute gin for whisky,”) was in “Modern Bartenders Guide” by O. H. Byron, from 1884. Back then, a Manhattan was equal portions of whiskey and sweet vermouth, versus the 2-to-1 ratio of modern tastes.

While some folks think the Martinez is too sweet, the resurgence of quality Old Tom gin, like Purity or Hayman’s, has us mixing the cocktails regularly, especially this time of year. In cold weather, the spice notes from the bitters and vermouth and the little extra sweetness seem festive. It’s like you have winterized your martini. Happy holidays!

Explore More cocktail news

MARTINEZ

1½ ounces Old Tom gin, such as Purity or Hayman’s

1½ ounces sweet vermouth, such as Cocchi Torino

¼ ounce Luxardo maraschino liqueur

2 dashes aromatic bitters, such as angostura or Boker’s

garnish of orange or lemon peel

Add the ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a cocktail glass. Squeeze the oils of an orange peel or lemon peel over the cocktail, and enjoy.

Serves 1

Per serving: 182 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, no total sugars, no fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.