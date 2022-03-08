Stock Up: Three ways to sweeten your spring

My Dad’s Caramels

My Dad’s Caramels was founded in Woodstock in 2013 by Kate and Jerry Dodd. When the Dodds retired in 2017, Waleska resident Kendall St. Phillips took over, continuing to offer rich, cream-based caramels in a range of flavors. She prepares her caramels to order, and then sends them out charmingly wrapped in old-school waxed paper squares — so much easier to deal with than cellophane. Everyone here loved the original caramels, as well as the caramels topped with crunchy sea salt. “I think I’ll have just one more,” was a frequent comment. St. Phillips also makes specialty flavors, such as chocolate marshmallow, bourbon sea salt and salted pretzel, so, whether you skew traditional, or want to try something different, she’s likely to have a caramel variety that will make you happy.

$5 for a 2-ounce package with about a half dozen 1-inch pieces; $25 per pound. Available at mydadscaramels.com.

Vegan chocolate bar with cherries

Hernan Lauber is a native of the Philippines who moved to California and founded Oodaalolly, to produce chocolate bars made from Philippine cacao. We tried the company’s vegan Harana Serenade bar, named after a romantic Philippine tradition, in which a prospective suitor sings outside the window of the woman he hopes to win. It’s part of Oodaalolly’s new Art Bar series, inspired by the work of Filipino artists. The wrapper for this bar features a painting by Filipina-American artist Ethel Martinez, and the 70 percent cacao dark chocolate bar is studded with dried Montmorency cherries. We found that some people who said they don’t like dark chocolate turned out to love this bar. It’s a perfect gift for yourself, or for anyone who would like to enjoy the antioxidants in dark chocolate, but just thought they wouldn’t enjoy it. We can’t wait to try the other flavors inspired by the Philippines, including dark chocolate with calamansi or mango, and to check out the next offering in the Art Bar series.

$9 per 75-gram bar. Available at oodaalolly.com.

