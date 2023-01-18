Stock Up: Three ways to enjoy popcorn

The recent observance of National Popcorn Day is a reminder of how much we enjoy the crunchy treat. Here are three suggestions for popcorn lovers.
Popcorn seasonings
Founded in 2010, family-owned FreshJax of Jacksonville, Florida, sells organic seasoning mixes and single-ingredient spices in a broad array of flavors, while leaving out artificial colors, anti-caking agents and preservatives. Their seasonings are perfect for that family that can’t agree on how to flavor their popcorn. A set comes with four flavored salts — Sriracha, campfire, ghost pepper and rosemary lemon — a jar of maple cinnamon topping, for those with a sweet tooth, and a 3.7-ounce jar of spicy popcorn blend that offers a base of nutritional yeast seasoned with smoked chile flakes, paprika, cumin and several peppers. Nutritional yeast is a great source of protein, particularly popular with those who are eating vegan, but who still love a cheese-like flavor. For every set purchased, the company will donate one meal to a child in need through Hunger Fight.
$34.99 per package of six seasonings. Available online at Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Walmart and freshjax.com.
Flavored popcorn
We love the bright, colorful bags and the bright, colorful flavors of popcorn from Pop Art Snacks, based in Salt Lake City. The flavors include Hawaiian sea salt popped in avocado oil, rosemary truffle popped in olive oil and our new favorite, cheddar jalapeño. The seasonings aren’t full of artificial flavors. Instead, they have cheddar cheese, nutritional yeast, buttermilk and jalapeño peppers. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the kettle corn, which is vibrant with sweet, salty sparkles made with plant-based food coloring. Pop Art Snacks also offers fun potato bites, called Pop Stars, which come in sea salt, white cheddar and barbecue flavors.
$4.50 per 4.5- to 5-ounce bag. Available at Kroger, Sevananda, Candler Park Market, Westview Corner Grocery and online at Walmart, Amazon and popartsnacks.com.
Gourmet popcorn
Yes, you can get popcorn from a pie company. Amanda Wilbanks started her pie business 10 years ago, offering sweet and savory pies. She also offers popcorn, and we couldn’t resist her caramel sea salt variety. Each kernel is lightly coated with buttery caramel and sprinkled with a bit of sea salt. It’s crunchy, sweet, salty and addictive. She also offers birthday cake popcorn, lightly coated in vanilla frosting and dotted with colorful sprinkles. What could be better than pie for dessert? How about popcorn?
$12 per ½-pound bag. Available at Southern Baked Pie Co. shops in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Gainesville and Vinings, or at southernbakedpie.com/products/gourmet-popcorn.
