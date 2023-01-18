Stock Up: Three ways to enjoy popcorn

Flavored popcorn

We love the bright, colorful bags and the bright, colorful flavors of popcorn from Pop Art Snacks, based in Salt Lake City. The flavors include Hawaiian sea salt popped in avocado oil, rosemary truffle popped in olive oil and our new favorite, cheddar jalapeño. The seasonings aren’t full of artificial flavors. Instead, they have cheddar cheese, nutritional yeast, buttermilk and jalapeño peppers. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the kettle corn, which is vibrant with sweet, salty sparkles made with plant-based food coloring. Pop Art Snacks also offers fun potato bites, called Pop Stars, which come in sea salt, white cheddar and barbecue flavors.

$4.50 per 4.5- to 5-ounce bag. Available at Kroger, Sevananda, Candler Park Market, Westview Corner Grocery and online at Walmart, Amazon and popartsnacks.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Berry Photography Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Berry Photography

Gourmet popcorn

Yes, you can get popcorn from a pie company. Amanda Wilbanks started her pie business 10 years ago, offering sweet and savory pies. She also offers popcorn, and we couldn’t resist her caramel sea salt variety. Each kernel is lightly coated with buttery caramel and sprinkled with a bit of sea salt. It’s crunchy, sweet, salty and addictive. She also offers birthday cake popcorn, lightly coated in vanilla frosting and dotted with colorful sprinkles. What could be better than pie for dessert? How about popcorn?

$12 per ½-pound bag. Available at Southern Baked Pie Co. shops in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Gainesville and Vinings, or at southernbakedpie.com/products/gourmet-popcorn.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, or following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.