Stock Up: Three sauces you need in your refrigerator

Bajan pepper sauce, marinade from Gitts

When Akilah Thomas says Gitts Bajan pepper sauce is hot, you best believe her. When Thomas’ grandmother immigrated to the U.S. from Barbados in 1916, she brought the recipe for the sauce with her. Now, Thomas’ Atlanta-based company, Gitts Bajan Pepper Sauce, makes the original recipe, as well as a marinade. The pepper sauce is made with habaneros and Scotch bonnet peppers, and offers lots of fire, with the vinegar, onions, garlic, mustard, herbs and spices making it plenty flavorful. The marinade is made with deseeded jalapenos, so it’s not as incendiary, but it’s still full of flavor. We also tasted a bit of turmeric, which we liked when marinating chicken and pork kebabs for the grill. Thomas suggested trying the marinade drizzled on fruit, and we also can see using it in place of salsa on scrambled eggs.

$5 for a 6-ounce bottle of pepper sauce and $10 for a 12-ounce bottle; $10 for a 14-ounce bottle of marinade. Free delivery within metro Atlanta. Available at gittspeppersauce.org.

Caption All-purpose dipping sauce from Braddy Sauce. Courtesy of Jeff Braddy Credit: Jeff Braddy Credit: Jeff Braddy Caption All-purpose dipping sauce from Braddy Sauce. Courtesy of Jeff Braddy Credit: Jeff Braddy Credit: Jeff Braddy

Dipping sauce from Braddy

Tired of the same old boring ketchup, but don’t want to scare the kids? We promise you that the sweet and mild version of Waycross-based Braddy Sauce will please pretty much everyone. With a hint of mustard and vinegar, plenty of sweetness, and no heat, it’s like ketchup’s grown-up big sister. It’s perfect for dipping fries, topping a hamburger or a meatloaf, brushing on grilled meats, or even stirring into sliced cabbage to add a little zip to your slaw. Besides the sweet and mild version we tried, Braddy Sauce comes in sweet mustard and sweet and spicy varieties. We found ours browsing the aisles of a Stripling’s General Store. If you’re visiting near the Georgia coast, you can find it in Brunswick, Darien and Waycross. Otherwise, you’ll have to shop online.

$29.99 for a three-pack of 12-ounce bottles. Price includes shipping. Available at braddysauce.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.