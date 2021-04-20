Stock Up: Three sauces to dress up (or even make) a meal

Tropical everything sauces from Ricante

This is another sauce brought to our attention, this time by someone from Whole Foods Market, who could not say enough good things about this line of Costa Rican sauces. Offered the opportunity to try sauces made with tropical fruits, like tamarind (Caribbean jerk), guanabana (chimichurri), mango and coconut (Caribbean-style) and pineapple (pineapple habanero), how could we resist? These are truly table sauces, delicious on top of beans and rice, on any grilled fish or chicken, even used to dress up a grilled cheese sandwich. They are hot, but not in an overwhelming way, and are so flavorful that you just keep adding a little bit more. Try the tamarind sauce in macaroni and cheese; there’s a recipe on the website. Other suggestions include stuffed bell peppers seasoned with the pineapple sauce, as well as Whole30 mango coco turkey meatballs. We can’t wait to try them all.

$6.99 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at Whole Foods Market or at ricante.com.

Simmer sauces from Simply Organic. Courtesy of Simply Organic Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Simmer sauces from Simply Organic

We’re fans of Simply Organic, and have lots of their spice jars in our drawer of seasonings. Now that we’ve been introduced to their simmer sauces, we have a new reason to appreciate them. They are offering four lines of simmer sauces in flavors that include southwest, Indian, Asian and two types of guacamole. Making guacamole that just needs a packet of sauce and two avocadoes? Count us in. (No, you don’t simmer this one, and the guacamole stayed fresh and bright green for two days after we mixed it up.) What sounds good for dinner? How about Madras curry that you simmer with vegetables, and maybe some chicken or pork. Or, you might try pad thai, which just needs rice noodles and vegetables; or General Tso’s chicken, which just needs the chicken and a red bell pepper. Each sauce makes a meal in 15 to 20 minutes, which makes putting dinner on the table so easy.

$3.49 per 8-ounce packet. The southwest and Asian sauces are available at Whole Foods Market, and the southwest sauce can be found at Sprouts and the Fresh Market. Also available at simplyorganic.com.

