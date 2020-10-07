Stock Up: Three Southern hot sauces you should try

Lovestuff five pepper sauce from Ground-Up Flavor Co.

Decatur-based Ground-Up Flavor Co. is the brainchild of Maurice Tyms, who knows hot sauce can be as much about flavor as it is about heat. He set out to create a recipe that would prove that to the rest of us. We tried Lovestuff, his hot sauce made with five different peppers. It’s fragrant with ginger and juniper, among other ingredients. It reminded us of a really delicious salsa, with its mix of flavors and almost chunky consistency. And, it’s just as versatile as salsa; we absolutely can see this as a marinade, maybe mixed with a little sunflower seed oil, or just shaken over any protein off the grill. Seasonally, the company produces Hot Mess, a red pepper sauce that’s a mix of ripe red chilis, garlic and Georgia wine. We can’t wait to try it when it’s back in production.

Lovestuff is $6 per 5-ounce bottle. When available, Hot Mess is $10 per 5-ounce bottle. Available at groundupflavor.com.

Gourmet hot sauce from Stomp and Holler. Courtesy of Stomp and Holler Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Gourmet hot sauce from Stomp and Holler

Matt and Tiffany Rogers of Chattanooga make five different hot sauces under their Stomp and Holler label. What we really appreciated was that every bottle comes labeled with the approximate Scoville heat units. Everyone can pick the heat level that suits their palate. We started with the jalapeno hot sauce, which has a mild 1,000 Scoville heat units, and a nice smoky kick. You could consume that by the spoonful. The habanero clocks in at 7,000 Scoville heat units, so it’s hotter and richer, but still with a hint of smoke. It didn’t take more than a drop of the Barn Burner to know that, despite its enticing aroma, its 150,000 Scoville heat units put it squarely in the category for those who want a serious kick from their sauce. A hot sauce for every palate? Stomp and Holler has you covered.

Prices range from $7.95 per 5-ounce bottle of gourmet jalapeno hot sauce to $14.95 per 5-ounce bottle of Barn Burner. Available at stompandhollersauce.com.

Explore 3 ways to get a little heat in your meals

Explore Make it spicy with recipes for homemade hot sauce

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.