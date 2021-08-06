Stock Up: Three new foods and drinks to try this month

There’s always something new when it comes to food and beverages.
Credit: Handout
Barbecue pistachios from Wonderful Pistachios
Barbecue-flavored anything is pretty irresistible, so we’re delighted that California-based Wonderful Pistachios has come out with barbecue-flavored pistachios. We love pistachios, and enjoy the process of individually cracking open each shell and mindfully munching on the tasty kernels found inside. But, these new barbecue pistachios are “no shell,” which means you can grab a quick handful when you’re in need of a snack. And, since pistachios are a good source of protein and fiber, that also makes them a pretty healthy snack. With this new variety, you can enjoy all the great flavors of barbecue — sweet and spicy, salty and smoky — with each bite.
$6.99 per 5.5-ounce package. Available at RaceTrac, Family Dollar, Walgreens, 7Eleven, CVS, Publix and Whole Foods Market. More information at getcrackin.com.
Credit: Kenneth Lesley
The Pale rosé from Sacha Lichine
One of the things we like about rosé is how well it matches our mood for summertime sipping. Pale pink, smelling of berries and easy to sip, rosé just seems right when you’re dining outdoors. A glass of chilled rosé pairs well with foods ranging from sushi, to salads, to barbecue. The Pale is a new rosé that debuted in the U.S. this spring. It’s a blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah grapes, and the resulting wine is dry, but deliciously fruity and wonderfully fragrant. We enjoyed one bottle right off, then froze a second and turned it into a watermelon frosé — a blend of the best of the south of France with the best of a Southern summer.
$16.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. Available at Green’s, Tower Beer Wine and Spirits, Toco Giant Package, Capital City Package Store, Citi Wine and Spirits, Corks and Caps, Cambridge Package Store, Local Vine, Candle Park Market, Little Five Points Package, Tuxedo Wine and Spirits, Camp Creek World of Beverages, Grant Park Market and Savi Provisions.
Credit: Hormel Foods Corporation
Hardwood-smoked deli meat from Hormel
At our house, we like to keep high-quality deli meat on hand. It’s great for quick sandwiches, but we also like to use it diced and added to chef salads, or just tossed with a bowl of salad greens and sweet summer cherry tomatoes. Hormel has created a new line of Natural Choice deli meats, made from premium ham or turkey that has been smoked over hardwood chips for four hours. There are three varieties of ham, smoked over apple or pecan wood, with the pecan-smoked ham coming in black pepper and brown sugar flavors. There also is our new favorite, smoked turkey, seasoned with garlic and herbs, and smoked over apple wood. This is deli meat made with no preservatives, no added nitrates or nitrites, and no artificial colors or artificial smoke flavoring. The slices are substantial enough that they won’t disappear into your sandwiches or salads. The package is resealable, so you don’t have to eat it all at once, but the meats are so satisfying, we didn’t find a package lasting more than a day or two.
$3.49 to $4.99 per 6-ounce package. Available at Food Lion and Walmart. Information: naturalchoice.com.
