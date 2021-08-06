Stock Up: Three new foods and drinks to try this month

Caption The Pale Rosé from Sacha Lichine Courtesy of Kenneth Lesley Credit: Kenneth Lesley Credit: Kenneth Lesley

The Pale rosé from Sacha Lichine

One of the things we like about rosé is how well it matches our mood for summertime sipping. Pale pink, smelling of berries and easy to sip, rosé just seems right when you’re dining outdoors. A glass of chilled rosé pairs well with foods ranging from sushi, to salads, to barbecue. The Pale is a new rosé that debuted in the U.S. this spring. It’s a blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah grapes, and the resulting wine is dry, but deliciously fruity and wonderfully fragrant. We enjoyed one bottle right off, then froze a second and turned it into a watermelon frosé — a blend of the best of the south of France with the best of a Southern summer.

$16.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. Available at Green’s, Tower Beer Wine and Spirits, Toco Giant Package, Capital City Package Store, Citi Wine and Spirits, Corks and Caps, Cambridge Package Store, Local Vine, Candle Park Market, Little Five Points Package, Tuxedo Wine and Spirits, Camp Creek World of Beverages, Grant Park Market and Savi Provisions.

Caption Hardwood-smoked deli meat from Hormel. Courtesy of Natural Choice Credit: Hormel Foods Corporation Credit: Hormel Foods Corporation

Hardwood-smoked deli meat from Hormel

At our house, we like to keep high-quality deli meat on hand. It’s great for quick sandwiches, but we also like to use it diced and added to chef salads, or just tossed with a bowl of salad greens and sweet summer cherry tomatoes. Hormel has created a new line of Natural Choice deli meats, made from premium ham or turkey that has been smoked over hardwood chips for four hours. There are three varieties of ham, smoked over apple or pecan wood, with the pecan-smoked ham coming in black pepper and brown sugar flavors. There also is our new favorite, smoked turkey, seasoned with garlic and herbs, and smoked over apple wood. This is deli meat made with no preservatives, no added nitrates or nitrites, and no artificial colors or artificial smoke flavoring. The slices are substantial enough that they won’t disappear into your sandwiches or salads. The package is resealable, so you don’t have to eat it all at once, but the meats are so satisfying, we didn’t find a package lasting more than a day or two.

$3.49 to $4.99 per 6-ounce package. Available at Food Lion and Walmart. Information: naturalchoice.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.