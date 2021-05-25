Stock up: Three gift ideas for grads and newlyweds

Handmade serving spoons from World Vision Fund

This is a fair-trade gift, where your purchase does some good while you give that grad or groom something beautiful and useful. Actor Patricia Heaton designed these 11-inch-long acacia wood serving spoons, just right for salad or pot luck buffets. The spoons are carved by artisans in India and finished with golden tips — very elegant, and very well balanced. Also, purchasing from World Vision helps the artisans make a living for their families. We wouldn’t put these wooden spoons in the dishwasher, but the finish will hold up just fine when hand-washed.

$85 for the two-piece set. Available at donate.worldvision.org/give/opportunity-collection-serving-spoons.

The Mexico collection from Verve Culture.

The Mexico collection from Verve Culture

Verve Culture is a great source of gifts for people who enjoy experimenting in the kitchen and using tools appropriate to the cuisine. Since Mexican food is widely popular, we tried some of the items in the company’s Mexico collection. Tortillas are easy to buy, but they’re also surprisingly simple to make. Requiring only two ingredients — masa harina and water — hot homemade street taco-size corn tortillas are ready in minutes when made using the cast-iron tortilla press. Then, we turned our attention to guacamole, using the stone molcajete, an ancient design for a mortar and pestle. Never having tried one before, we were intrigued with how well it grinds spices, and how quickly it turned avocadoes into great guac. It comes packed in a handwoven palm basket that’s perfect for holding those homemade tortillas. And, don’t forget the hot sauce! There’s a habanero hot sauce trio available that’s full of flavor. The tools are all heavy-duty and meant to last a lifetime.

$48 for cast-iron tortilla press with servilleta, $60 for molcajete with tortilla basket, $28 for habanero hot sauce trio with servilleta. Available at verveculture.com.

