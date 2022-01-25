Stock Up: Three delicious gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Organic fruit Dino Bars

Sure, chocolate is traditional for Valentine’s Day, but we’re loving these bars made from wonderful combinations of fruit and whole grains, then packaged in edible paper — so, no sticky fingers! Jessica and Ian Saultz of Charleston, South Carolina-based Functional Food Co., created these as a way to provide healthy fruit snacks for their children. The edible paper is a genius move. The bars come in four flavors, each with a predominant fruit or vegetable mixed with pear and banana. There are bars featuring strawberry, mango, blueberry and — our favorite — purple sweet potato. Please don’t think these are just for kids. The packaging is adorable, but the bars would be a treat for anyone who wants a healthy snack, and the fact that they’re packed with vitamin C makes them a great thing to have around during cold and flu season. What a great Valentine gift!

$7.50 per sample box of three bars, $19.69 per box of nine bars. Available at dinobars.com.

Caption Cookie dough hearts. Courtesy of Little GF Chefs Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Cookie dough hearts. Courtesy of Little GF Chefs Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cookie dough hearts from Little GF Chefs

This Valentine treat is a fun do-it-yourself project, where the kit can be the gift, or your little chef can make cookie dough hearts to give to others. Order the gluten-free kit from Little GF Chefs and a tidy box will arrive with almost everything your child needs to make 30 cookie hearts. The only baking step is to heat the cookie dough in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes. This makes the flour and the cookie dough safe to consume uncooked. Then, add vanilla and vegan or dairy butter and milk to the ingredients in the kit, and your cookie dough is ready. Fill the hearts with dough, chill for 15 minutes, then pop them out and fill them once more. The sweet little silicone mold makes 15 hearts at a time. The hearts will keep, refrigerated, for up to three days, or can be frozen, if you need to keep them around a bit longer. The kit includes a tiny bag of pink, plant-based food coloring, white and milk chocolates for decorating the hearts, and a piping bag, so you can drizzle away.

$35 for the cookie dough hearts kit. Available at littlegfchefs.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.