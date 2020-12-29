Stock Up: Gift baskets and boxes to start off your new year

Cheese and charcuterie box from Graze Atlanta

Have you tried to assemble your own cheese board? Despite lots of kitchen experience, we can tell you that assembling one of those picture-perfect collections of cheese, meats, fruits, nuts and other goodies is no picnic. Thank goodness for Pollyana D’Agostino and her year-old company, Graze Atlanta. We ordered her small picnic box and walked away with a beautiful, tightly packed collection of treats, including three kinds of cheese; a tiny jar of her house-made hummus; another of honey; perfectly cut carrots, cucumbers and radishes; dried and fresh fruit; pistachios; small squares of chocolate; tiny, one-bite macarons, and much more. It all was arranged perfectly, and offered with compostable utensils, including a tiny honey dipper, then garnished with mini bunches of herbs and flowers. It was obvious everything was carefully sourced and prepared for presentation.

Picnic boxes range from $60 to $120, and platters are available from $75 to $188. Order at least 48 hours in advance at grazeatlanta.com.

New Orleans gift package from the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. Courtesy of Maddie Hayes Credit: Maddie Hayes Credit: Maddie Hayes

New Orleans gift package from Southern Food & Beverage Museum

Bring New Orleans home with one of the gift baskets put together by the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. Billed as perfect for anyone who “knows what it means to miss New Orleans,” this box is filled with a pair of Bonfolk King Cake socks; Emma Fick’s illustrated book, “Snippets of New Orleans”; a bottle of SoFAB’s hot sauce; a collection of Louis Armstrong’s favorite recipes; and a bag of Gullah Gullah Gumbo from Gullah Gourmet. There also are three other gift baskets from which you can choose. Those with time on their hands might enjoy trying to reassemble the vintage recipes that come shredded as the packaging material.

$50 for the New Orleans gift package; other gift packages from $30 to $55. Available at southernfood.org.

