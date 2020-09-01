Stock Up: 3 things you need for Rosh Hashanah meals

Orange blossom honey from Bee Wild

Bee Wild in Gainesville offers regional honeys, ranging from wildflower and gallberry to star thistle and sourwood. We decided to try orange blossom, a mild honey that reminds us of the honey we enjoyed as kids growing up in Florida. Its lightly floral taste would be perfect with apples, or drizzled over challah, and should please everyone at the table. Bee Wild also offers honeys infused with lavender, Meyer lemon and ghost pepper, if you want to offer your guests something a little different. And, if there’s a home beekeeper at your Rosh Hashanah table, Bee Wild’s John Wright will be delighted to help with beekeeping classes and one-on-one coaching.

Honey prices range from $7 for a 3-ounce jar to $9.99 for a 24-ounce jar and $12.99 for a 12-ounce squeeze bottle. Available at the Freedom, Grant Park and Roswell farmers markets, Baker Dude, Chop Shop, Cook’s Warehouse, H & F Bread Co., Health Unlimited, Local Exchange, Nuts ’n Berries, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Goodness Grocery, Local Exchange, Neighbors Feed & Seed and VSOP Taproom, or at beewild.buzz.

Apples from B.J. Reece Orchards. Courtesy of Kristen Fountain Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Apples from B.J. Reece Orchards

We know you want to serve Georgia apples this year, but what about an excursion to pick your own? It’s a way to have some socially distanced fun and bring home plenty of apples for your dinner table. John and Rachel Reece of B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay invite you to come spend the day and pick, or just pick up a bag or two of their beautiful early fall apples. When you go, you should find these eight varieties available in September, and maybe more: Gala, Red Delicious, September Wonders, Golden Delicious, Mutsu, Crimson Crisp, Honey Crisp and Blondies. Stop in the store while you’re there, and pick up some cider, jelly, syrups and pickles.

$8 per 1/2-peck of you-pick apples, $14 per peck, $24 per half bushel. Participation in farm activities, such as wagon ride, petting farm and shooting apples from an apple cannon, also can be purchased. B.J. Reece Orchards, 9131 Highway 52 East, Ellijay. reeceorchards.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.