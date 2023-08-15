BreakingNews
BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia

Stock Up: 3 things to help you entertain on Labor Day

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Make entertaining easy this Labor Day with these three items.

Barbecue mop and relish

If you’re going to grill for Labor Day, Shawn Askew of Hiram-based Smokehouse Foods has two products that are inspired by his grandparents, Ferrester Marvin Tiller, known in his community as a barbecue master, and Effie Mae Cowser, whose Sunday dinners were renowned. Effie Mae’s Mop is a spicy, vinegar-based liquid that adds moisture and flavor as you’re grilling pork or chicken. There’s no added sugar, so it won’t burn as the meat cooks. Marvin’s Sauce is a very spicy cabbage-based relish for grilled hot dogs and sausages that also goes well on eggs.

$39 for a two-pack of 32-ounce jars of Effie Mae’s Mop and $43 for a two-pack of 16-ounce jars Marvin’s Sauce. Available by the single jar at Rick’s Farmers Market in Marietta, Tucker Meat Market, Dog Days Hot Dogs & Burgers in Peachtree Corners and Snellville Farmers Market. Online orders: fmtillerbrand.com

ExploreMust-buy food and cooking products

Credit: Julie Freeman Photography

Credit: Julie Freeman Photography

Seasoned pecans

We’re not sure how Janna Tucker and her All the Fixin’s team manage to create a wide range of grab-and-go dishes and freezer meals while also making their University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia finalist Burnin’ Slap Up and Get ‘Em Riled Up pecans, grown on 40 acres in Ocilla. They sell raw and roasted salted pecans whole and in pieces, pecan butter in a squeezable pouch, chocolate and caramel turtle candies, pralines and the seasoned pecans, which are coated in cocoa, not dipped in chocolate, so they stay crisp and there’s no melting. Despite the Burnin’ Slap Up name, they’re actually only mildly spicy, with a little back heat from the paprika and cayenne.

$7.95 per 5-ounce package and $14.95 per 10-ounce package. Available at the Local Exchange in Marietta, allthefixinspecans.com and All the Fixin’s in Twin City and Swainsboro.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Shrimp and grits

Julius West of Raleigh, North Carolina-based Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits has made it as easy as possible for you to serve a dish that’s an Atlanta favorite. Start by cooking the finely ground grits in a mixture of water and cream, and then stir in some butter. While the grits are cooking, open the jar of sauce, empty it into a large skillet and bring to a simmer. Add chicken broth to thin the sauce to the consistency you prefer, stir in peeled shrimp and cook for 3 minutes. The result is creamy and luscious grits and shrimp in a sauce that has a bit of kick, but is mild enough that everyone can still enjoy it.

$12.99 per 12-ounce jar of sauce, $6.99 per 16-ounce bag of grits. Available at easyshrimpandgrits.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia1h ago

Credit: Coffee County video

Copying of Georgia election data brings conspiracy charges
51m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A Hogansville Black church’s three-year fight to become a polling place stalls
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NEW FINDINGS
Years late and over budget, DeKalb schools software transition adds $2.35M
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

RECIPES: Zucchini, the bumper crop that keeps on giving
RECIPE: Make Holeman & Finch Public House’s Carolina Rice Flour Waffles
Try these canned cocktails to help you cool down
Featured

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
3h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
4h ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top