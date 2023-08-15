Stock Up: 3 things to help you entertain on Labor Day

Make entertaining easy this Labor Day with these three items.

Barbecue mop and relish

If you’re going to grill for Labor Day, Shawn Askew of Hiram-based Smokehouse Foods has two products that are inspired by his grandparents, Ferrester Marvin Tiller, known in his community as a barbecue master, and Effie Mae Cowser, whose Sunday dinners were renowned. Effie Mae’s Mop is a spicy, vinegar-based liquid that adds moisture and flavor as you’re grilling pork or chicken. There’s no added sugar, so it won’t burn as the meat cooks. Marvin’s Sauce is a very spicy cabbage-based relish for grilled hot dogs and sausages that also goes well on eggs.

$39 for a two-pack of 32-ounce jars of Effie Mae’s Mop and $43 for a two-pack of 16-ounce jars Marvin’s Sauce. Available by the single jar at Rick’s Farmers Market in Marietta, Tucker Meat Market, Dog Days Hot Dogs & Burgers in Peachtree Corners and Snellville Farmers Market. Online orders: fmtillerbrand.com

Seasoned pecans

We’re not sure how Janna Tucker and her All the Fixin’s team manage to create a wide range of grab-and-go dishes and freezer meals while also making their University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia finalist Burnin’ Slap Up and Get ‘Em Riled Up pecans, grown on 40 acres in Ocilla. They sell raw and roasted salted pecans whole and in pieces, pecan butter in a squeezable pouch, chocolate and caramel turtle candies, pralines and the seasoned pecans, which are coated in cocoa, not dipped in chocolate, so they stay crisp and there’s no melting. Despite the Burnin’ Slap Up name, they’re actually only mildly spicy, with a little back heat from the paprika and cayenne.

$7.95 per 5-ounce package and $14.95 per 10-ounce package. Available at the Local Exchange in Marietta, allthefixinspecans.com and All the Fixin’s in Twin City and Swainsboro.

Shrimp and grits

Julius West of Raleigh, North Carolina-based Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits has made it as easy as possible for you to serve a dish that’s an Atlanta favorite. Start by cooking the finely ground grits in a mixture of water and cream, and then stir in some butter. While the grits are cooking, open the jar of sauce, empty it into a large skillet and bring to a simmer. Add chicken broth to thin the sauce to the consistency you prefer, stir in peeled shrimp and cook for 3 minutes. The result is creamy and luscious grits and shrimp in a sauce that has a bit of kick, but is mild enough that everyone can still enjoy it.

$12.99 per 12-ounce jar of sauce, $6.99 per 16-ounce bag of grits. Available at easyshrimpandgrits.com.

