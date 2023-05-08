Stock Up: 3 things to buy for a tasty Memorial Day celebration

Cocktail infusion jars

Your Memorial Day picnic deserves a craft-level cocktail that can be made easily. We have fallen in love with the infusion jars from Milton-based McKinnon’s Dry Craft Cocktails. These canning jars are filled with dehydrated fruits, herbs and infused sugar cubes. You fill the jar once with your choice of alcohol, refrigerate, and let the contents steep for three days. Then, you drain off the infused alcohol and repeat the process once more. We tried strawberry lemonade, a mix of dehydrated strawberries and lemons, dried basil and a big cube of citrus-infused sugar. Perhaps you’ll do as we did, and fill the jar the first time with vodka, then the second time with white rum. We sipped the results exactly as they came from the jar, but we also mixed it with lemonade and sparkling water. Shannon McKinnon Blake opened her Milton-based business in 2021, with 12 year-round flavors and rotating seasonal flavors, such as summer punch and spiced pear. The blueberry mojito is next on our list.

$20 per jar to make eight to 16 cocktails. $55 for a three-pack. Available at Bloom, Savory Gourmet, Evimero Marketplace, Lily’s Pharmacy, the Painted Bloom at the Market, Reynolds Makery & Pulperia, the Local Exchange and mckinnonscocktails.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Tim Latsbaugh Credit: Tim Latsbaugh

Boiled peanuts

Can a Southern summer get off to a proper start without a bowl of boiled peanuts at hand? If you’re vacationing in Edisto Beach, South Carolina, you can get them from the Happie Chicks’ cute ice cream/boiled peanut truck, as it makes its musical way along the streets of the beachside community. Ginger Hodge and Jill Deardorff have been selling boiled peanuts on Edisto Island for nearly 10 years. If you can’t make it to the beach, they will ship those peanuts to you. The 2-pound bags are just right for sharing at your Memorial Day picnic, and the peanuts also will freeze perfectly, if you want to enjoy some later in the summer.

$24 for two 2-pound bags of classic peanuts, $25 for two 2-pound bags of low salt or spicy habanero peanuts. Available at buyboiledpeanuts.com.

Explore The road to boiled peanut bliss

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, or following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.