Stock Up: 3 handy items you might want in your pantry

Everything seasoning from Georgia Sourdough

With its mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic and salt, everything seasoning is everywhere these days. What started as a topping for bagels has become the thing you want on your avocado toast, stirred into your scrambled eggs or sprinkled on roasted vegetables. It’s also the flavor of one of Georgia Sourdough’s most popular crackers. When Tracy Gribbon heard from customers that they loved her crackers, but they also loved the bit of seasoning that was left in the bag when the crackers were gone, she realized she could make it easy for them to get their fix. She offers a small spice jar filled with the toasted seasoning that falls off the crackers as they are packaged. Occasionally, a tiny bit of cracker also makes it into the container — like a little lagniappe. We always snatch up those bits when we’re sprinkling this seasoning on our lunchtime tuna salad.

$3.50 per 2.5-ounce bottle; $2.25 per 1.5-ounce bottle. Available for pickup at Georgia Sourdough, 3781 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Also available for delivery or shipping. Order at georgiasourdoughco.com.

Pastificio Liguori pasta from Baffi Provisions. Courtesy of Baffi Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Pastificio Liguori pasta from Baffi Provisions

One of the things I’m loving about the way our world now works is the opportunity to purchase the same high-quality ingredients that our favorite restaurants use, and to get them directly from the restaurants themselves. Baffi, Jonathan Waxman’s newly opened, Italian-inspired casual restaurant in west Midtown, has created Baffi Provisions, an online shop where you can buy the Italian pastas, vinegars, olive oil, cured meats and dozens of other ingredients they use every day. Italian dried pasta is considered to be the best in the world, made with strict government standards from hard durum wheat flour. It cooks like a dream. Baffi imports Pastificio Liguori pasta from Italy (and the Italian package appears to be telling us the company has been around since 1795). Baffi offers three shapes: spaghetti, penne and rigatoni. We paired the penne with the restaurant’s house-made marinara (the simplest possible combination of tomatoes, onion, garlic and olive oil) for a very satisfying dinner. The pastas are shelf-stable, but Baffi also offers several sauces you’ll need to refrigerate.

Pastas are $3 to $4 per 16-ounce package; marinara and pork ragu are $10 to $14 per 16-ounce container. Order ahead for pickup at baffiatlanta.com/online-ordering/baffi-atlanta/menu or order in person. Baffi, 976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-724-9700.

