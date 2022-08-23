Stock Up: 3 food and drink products to try that are made in Athens

Midnight Garden kombucha tea

In March 2019, Jason Dean opened Figment Kombucha to produce fermented foods and drinks, using ingredients sourced as much as possible from Georgia farms. The company offers seasonal kombucha flavors, but also a few core flavors, including Midnight Garden, a blueberry lavender kombucha tea. It’s made with blueberry juice from berries grown at Rhonda’s Blueberries in Union Point, a fellow vendor at the Saturday morning Athens Farmers Market. Dean described the taste as “a calming blanket of spiced blueberry jam.” Popping open a can releases a burst of blueberry aroma; the lavender is present, but as a subtle background note. Other core flavors available include strawberry Meyer lemon, ginger lemon grass and orange blossom.

$5 per 12-ounce can. Available at the Athens, Duluth and Marietta Square farmers markets, as well as Dancing Goats Coffee Decatur, Elemental Spirits, Little Tart Bakeshop, Nuts N’ Berries, the Local Exchange in Marietta, the Spotted Trotter, Spiller Park Coffee at Moore’s Mill, Maepole Summerhill, the Corner Cup and figmentkombucha.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Combined Shape Caption Dill pickled cucumbers from Phickles. Courtesy of Meg Frazier Credit: Meg Frazier Credit: Meg Frazier Combined Shape Caption Dill pickled cucumbers from Phickles. Courtesy of Meg Frazier Credit: Meg Frazier Credit: Meg Frazier

Dill pickled cucumbers

Phickles has a great origin story on its website — another tale of a family becoming food entrepreneurs as a result of a change of fortunes. Since 2008, Angie and Phin Tillman have been producing a dozen kinds of pickled vegetables, as well as salsa, three barbecue sauces, a barbecue rub and two pepper jellies. We bought a jar of their house pickles — sliced cucumbers pickled with sprigs of dill, slices of garlic and a sliver of jalapeño, which provides a bit of heat. If you want a hotter version, you can try the company’s hot house pickles, made with more jalapeños and a mix of spices that includes red chile pepper. We found ourselves putting these pickles on all kinds of sandwiches, including BLTs, or just eating them straight out of the jar. We’re looking forward to trying the company’s green tomato wedges and carrot sticks, pickled with the same seasonings as the house pickles.

$9-$11 per 16-ounce jar. Available at Alon’s in Morningside and Dunwoody, Star Provisions, Sugar’s Cheese Shoppe, the Local Exchange, Smyrna Beer Market, Patton’s Meat Market, Vom Fass and phickles.com.

