BreakingNews
Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the leader of the House, at least for now

RECIPES: Let your taste in mushrooms grow

Locally farmed shiitake, oyster and lion’s mane offer a delicious option for meat-filled recipes

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
50 minutes ago
X

The button, cremini or portobello mushrooms you find at the grocery store are the most commonly cultivated mushrooms in the United States. They’re easy to grow in large quantities and sturdy enough to ship across the country.

But an increasing number of Atlanta-area specialty mushroom farmers are making fresher and more interesting mushrooms like shiitake, oyster and lion’s mane available to local customers.

There’s a lot of science involved. For these farmers, mushroom growing means working in a sterile environment to grow mushroom spores in petri dishes, then transferring some of that material into containers of sterilized grain where it multiplies, and then finally moving the mycelium, or root system, to containers where the mushrooms will grow. Depending on the variety, at that point the mushrooms can be ready for harvest in anywhere from 5 to 15 days.

Howard Berk of Ellijay Mushrooms has been harvesting shiitake and oyster mushrooms since 2018, growing his mushrooms on mountain farmland shared with Buddhist monks.

ExploreMushroom business, Buddhist retreat live side by side in Georgia mountains

Not only is Berk sold on the flavor of his mushrooms, but he’s also a believer in their health benefits. “We talk a lot about the health benefits of shiitakes,” he said as an example. “They’re one of the mushrooms that have natural vitamin D and they have tons of amino acids.”

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Berk sells to many Atlanta restaurants, including El Ponce, which provided the recipe for Mushroom Birria in this story. The public can purchase his mushrooms at stores and markets across the Southeast, including Whole Foods Market, Your DeKalb Farmers Market, Sevananda Natural Foods and Garnish & Gather, as well as the Ellijay farm itself.

When Shannon Williams of Cumming-based Noble Fungi Farm retired from his job at UPS, he started researching mushrooms and their health benefits. “I learned about the health benefits of turkey tail mushrooms and researched how to make a tincture,“ said Williams. “When I had a good response to the tincture, and my joints stopped hurting, I began telling everybody — my family in Indiana, the neighbor next door, my barber.”

He bought a turkey tail mushroom grow kit and when those did well, bought kits for other mushrooms and put up a grow tent. Soon he was deep into growing specialty mushrooms, expanding from one mushroom variety to the almost dozen he now grows. During market season, he can be found weekly at the Green Market at Piedmont Park and occasionally at the Cumming farmers market, with oyster mushrooms in several colors, chestnut, king trumpet, lion’s mane mushrooms and others depending on the season.

ExploreA comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

During the pandemic, childhood friends Bill Corcoran and brothers Austin and Branden Taylor shifted their growing business from microgreens to gourmet mushrooms. In 2021, they launched Snellville-based the Horti-Culture on their 19-acre farm. “We started with cultures in February, and by March and April, we were harvesting mushrooms,” said Corcoran. “I had grown up working in the restaurant industry, so my friends in the business became our first customers.” Currently, the Horti-Culture sells their mushrooms to Under the Cork Tree in Sandy Springs, Three Blind Mice in Lilburn and Trend Urban Cafe in Stone Mountain.

ExploreWhy you should be eating more mushrooms

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

The public can buy the Horti-Culture’s oyster, lion’s mane, chestnut and other mushrooms at the Atlanta Mushroom Market, the Snellville and Avondale Estates farmers markets, and the Liliburn and Flowery Branch markets when open.

RECIPES

Two mushroom growers and an Atlanta restaurant share recipes using local specialty mushrooms. Because the mushrooms don’t travel a long distance, they are fresher and keep more of their nutrients. Store your mushrooms in a paper bag in the refrigerator, avoiding plastic bags and containers. There’s no need to wash the mushrooms before cooking. Simply trim as needed.

ExploreIssa Prescott of Life Bistro shares his recipes for oyster mushroom scallops

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Vegan Rainbow Mushroom Stroganoff

When Shannon Williams of Noble Fungi Farm began growing mushrooms, his eldest daughter Rena adapted the family’s stroganoff recipe to use a combination of golden, blue, pink, elm and brown oyster mushrooms. Making it with just one variety of oyster mushrooms will be just as delicious.

View Recipe

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mushroom Birria

Birria is a traditional Mexican dish of beef or other proteins prepared in a spicy broth. After cooking, the broth and proteins are separated, and the broth can be served on the side, or used to cook beans or rice. This recipe comes from Roberto Montalvo, general manager of El Ponce restaurant in Poncey-Highland. Mushroom Birria is a filling option for El Ponce’s tacos and quesadillas. The restaurant prepares this dish using oyster and shiitake mushrooms from Ellijay Mushrooms.

Achiote is a spice that can be found in stores carrying Hispanic groceries.

View Recipe

Note: For nutritional calculations, “salt to taste” is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Lion’s Mane “Crab” Cakes

Lion’s mane mushrooms have a unique stringy texture that makes them a perfect substitute for crab or lobster, so much so that lion’s mane “crab” cakes are the most popular culinary use for this variety. Lion’s mane mushrooms are available from mushroom farmers at local farmers markets and at Whole Foods Market or other natural food stores. Call to confirm availability.

Bill Corcoran of the Horti-Culture provided this recipe and suggests serving them with a green salad and a few lemon wedges. “These cakes are also great served on a bun like a burger,” he said.

Mushroom ketchup is available at natural food stores.

View Recipe

Sweet and Spicy Aioli

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Your kindergartner just had an active shooter drill. Thank a Georgia lawmaker.
5h ago

Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over
4h ago

Credit: AP

Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
6h ago

Credit: AP

Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
6h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

HAPPENING TODAY
MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays
0m ago
The Latest

Credit: (Courtesy of Rooftop L.O.A.)

RECIPE: Make Rooftop L.O.A.’s Back That Daq Up
2h ago
If you can afford high-end whiskies, here are three worth trying
2h ago
RECIPE: Snuggle up with a bowl of quick and easy white chicken chili
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
3h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
6h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
    RECIPECOLLECTION
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top