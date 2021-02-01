Why you should be eating more mushrooms

> The addition of an 84 gram serving of mushrooms to the diet resulted in an increase in dietary fiber (5%–6%), copper (24%–32%), phosphorus (6%), potassium (12%–14%), selenium (13%–14%), zinc (5%–6%), riboflavin (13%–15%), niacin (13%–14%), and choline (5%–6%) in both adolescents and adults, but had no effect on calories, carbohydrate, fat or sodium.

> When commonly consumed mushrooms are exposed to UV-light to provide 5 mcg vitamin D per serving, vitamin D intake could meet and slightly exceed the recommended daily value (98%-104%) for both the 9-18 year and 19+ year group,s as well as decrease inadequacy of this shortfall nutrient in the population.

> A serving of the UV-light exposed mushrooms decreased vitamin D deficiencies from 95.3% to 52.8% for 9–18 year-year-olds and from 94.9% to 63.6% for those 19 years and older.

According to the USDA’s FoodData Central, five medium, raw, white mushrooms (90g) contain 20 calories, 0g fat, 3g protein and are very low in sodium (0mg/<1% recommended daily value). Few foods naturally contain vitamin D, and mushrooms are unique in that they are the only food in the produce aisle that contain vitamin D. Specifically, one serving of raw, UV-exposed, white (90g) and crimini (80g) mushrooms contains 23.6mcg (118% RDA) and 25.52mcg (128% RDA) of vitamin D, respectively.

Mushrooms are fungi — a member of the third food kingdom — biologically distinct from plant and animal-derived foods yet have a unique nutrient profile that provides nutrients common to both plant and animal foods.