RECIPES: Cheers to good health with healthy smoothies

Aquafaba Fizz Shot from "4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices" by Dee Dine (Page Street Publishing Co., 2021). Courtesy of Dee Dine
Credit: Dee Dine

KITCHEN CURIOUS | 12 minutes ago
By Ligaya Figueras, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Purple cabbage, aquafaba are unusual ingredients for immune-boosting, energizing beverages

Stiff joints, creaky bones and slower metabolism are all unwelcome reminders that I am getting older. I try to ward off the inevitable through regular exercise and a sensible diet. But I do dabble in some New Age hocus-pocus.

There’s admittedly a look of witchery to my morning liquid intake ritual. The cups that line my breakfast place setting are filled with water (hydration), herbal tea (calmness), coffee — always a cortado (alertness), orange juice (antioxidants, bonus benefit: avoid scurvy) and a demitasse holding a tonic of freshly squeezed citrus juices, a couple dashes of homemade hot sauce, a fork tine of shredded horseradish and a shake of Tajin seasoning. I refer to the latter as a “zinger”; hey, I haven’t had a cold in ages.

I’m not the only one who keeps the doctor away with drinks. Dee Dine, founder of health-minded website Green Smoothie Gourmet, shares 100 liquid concoctions in her newly published “4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices” (Page Street Publishing Co., $17.99). Ingredients are selected for their nutritional benefit — stress or weight management, improved sleep, immunity, beauty (glowing skin!) — and then blitzed, juiced, shaken, stirred and even frozen.

Inflammation-fighting purple cabbage may seem off-putting for a smoothie, but, as Dine points out, Purple Cabbage Shake really does taste like a liquid blueberry muffin. While the recipe calls for cashew butter, Dine says any nut butter can be swapped, even sunflower seed butter for those who steer clear of nuts. I used almond butter with creamy, delicious results.

Aquafaba Fizz Shot, touted in the book as an energy drink, is a unique concoction that makes use of aquafaba. The liquid in a can of chickpeas has properties that function much like an egg white, positing aquafaba as an ideal vegan substitute for use as a binder, emulsifier and thickener. The dollop of whipped aquafaba is a terrific counter to the refreshing liquid layer below — a combination that offers all the zing of a gin fizz and none of the alcohol.

Aquafaba Fizz Shot
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 cup grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 cup sparkling water
  • 1/4 cup aquafaba
  • Pinch of cream of tartar, optional
  • Lime slice, for garnish
  • Add all the ingredients except the aquafaba, cream of tartar and lime slice to a blender, and process until the juice is combined.
  • Pour the aquafaba in a mixing bowl and mix with a hand mixer for 5 to 7 minutes or until the aquafaba, which looks like egg whites, turns into a stiff whipped cream. A pinch of cream of tartar early on may help speed up the whipped transition.
  • Once you have your whipped aquafaba, pour the blender drink over ice and dollop on the whip. Adorn with a lime slice and enjoy. Makes 2 (4-ounce) shots.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per shot: 20 calories (percent of calories from fat, 9), trace protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.
Purple Cabbage Shake from "4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices" by Dee Dine (Page Street Publishing Co., 2021). Courtesy of Dee Dine
Purple Cabbage Shake from "4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices" by Dee Dine (Page Street Publishing Co., 2021). Courtesy of Dee Dine

Credit: Dee Dine

Credit: Dee Dine

Purple Cabbage Shake
  • 1/4 cup purple cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1/2 banana, peeled
  • 2 teaspoons cashew butter
  • 1 cup milk
  • Add all the ingredients to a blender and process until the mixture is smooth. Enjoy immediately, or if you prefer, refrigerate for an hour to give it an extra chill. Makes 2 (8-ounce) shakes.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per shake: 146 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), 6 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 62 milligrams sodium.

Recipes reprinted with permission from “4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices” by Dee Dine (Page Street Publishing Co., 2021).

