RECIPES: Cheers to good health with healthy smoothies

There’s admittedly a look of witchery to my morning liquid intake ritual. The cups that line my breakfast place setting are filled with water (hydration), herbal tea (calmness), coffee — always a cortado (alertness), orange juice (antioxidants, bonus benefit: avoid scurvy) and a demitasse holding a tonic of freshly squeezed citrus juices, a couple dashes of homemade hot sauce, a fork tine of shredded horseradish and a shake of Tajin seasoning. I refer to the latter as a “zinger”; hey, I haven’t had a cold in ages.

Explore More Kitchen Curious recipes

I’m not the only one who keeps the doctor away with drinks. Dee Dine, founder of health-minded website Green Smoothie Gourmet, shares 100 liquid concoctions in her newly published “4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices” (Page Street Publishing Co., $17.99). Ingredients are selected for their nutritional benefit — stress or weight management, improved sleep, immunity, beauty (glowing skin!) — and then blitzed, juiced, shaken, stirred and even frozen.