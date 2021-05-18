RECIPE: When East meets Southwestern in a flexible rice bowl

Chile Lime Tofu Rice Bowls 1 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon canola oil

14 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained and pressed

1/4 teaspoon table salt

4 cups cooked white, brown or cauliflower rice Whisk the broth, Sriracha and lime juice together in a small bowl.

Heat the oil in the cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. When it shimmers, use your hands to crumble the tofu into small pieces into the skillet. Sprinkle the tofu with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tofu browns, about 8 minutes. Reduce the heat to simmer and add the broth mixture. Use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned tofu from the bottom. Cook 5 minutes longer, until the broth mixture is nearly absorbed.

Divide the rice and chile lime tofu into 4 bowls. You can serve it as is or as the base for Eastern bowls or Southwest bowls. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 332 calories (percent of calories from fat, 25), 16 grams protein, 49 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium.

Eastern bowls: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together 6 tablespoons water, 1/2 cup hoisin sauce, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar. Pour the sauce over the 4 chile lime tofu rice bowls and top each bowl with sauteed bok choy and broccoli. Garnish with fresh chives. Serves 4. Per serving: 415 calories (percent of calories from fat, 25), 17 grams protein, 63 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 1 milligram cholesterol, 778 milligrams sodium.

Southwest bowls: In a medium mixing bowl, combine 1 can of drained black beans with 1/4 cup diced red onion, 1/2 of a ripe avocado (diced), 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, and 2 teaspoons canola oil. Divide black bean mixture between the 4 chile lime tofu rice bowls and garnish with fresh pico de gallo or mild salsa and fresh cilantro leaves. Serves 4. Per serving: 488 calories (percent of calories from fat, 28), 23 grams protein, 68 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 401 milligrams sodium.

