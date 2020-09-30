RECIPE: Well-timed multitasking makes weeknight ratatouille easy

Despite what you may assume from watching a certain animated movie, or perhaps from reading overly complicated recipes, ratatouille is not, at its core, a challenge to make. It’s even simple enough to pull off in 30 minutes, as long as you plan to multitask.
Start by heating a generous amount of olive oil in a Dutch oven or deep saute pan. While the oil heats, peel and slice an onion into thick strips; by the time you’re finished with your knife work, the oil will be hot and you can add the onion slices and a pinch of salt. Let the onion cook while you do the same with eggplant (I like the slender, quick-cooking Japanese eggplants, but you can use a single, small Italian eggplant if you’d like), followed by zucchini, and lastly, a large red pepper.
Once all of the vegetables are starting to get soft, dump in a whole pint-sized box of cherry tomatoes, give it a stir, then cover and let the melange simmer away for about 10 minutes. It’s enough time for the tomatoes to break down and turn saucy, and to finish off any final cooking the vegetables may need. Serve on top of quick polenta, steamed rice, or, if you really want to make it easy, warm bread.
Credit: Henri Hollis
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, peeled and halved
- Salt
- 8 ounces (3 to 4) thin Japanese eggplants or 1 small Italian eggplant
- 1 (8-ounce) zucchini
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- On the side: Quick polenta, steamed rice, or warm bread
- Generously coat the bottom of a Dutch oven or large saute pan with olive oil and place over medium heat. As the oil is heating, slice the onion into 1/4-inch-thick slices from the stem to the root end. When the oil is hot, add the onion and a pinch of salt. Let cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes.
- While the onion cooks, slice the eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Add to the Dutch oven, along with another pinch of salt. Let cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Add additional olive oil if needed.
- While the eggplant is cooking, slice the zucchini into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Add to the Dutch oven, along with another pinch of salt. Let cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes.
- Finally, while the zucchini cooks, core and seed the bell pepper and slice into 1-inch squares. Add to the Dutch oven, along with another pinch of salt. Let cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes.
- At this point, add in the cherry tomatoes and a final pinch of salt. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue to cook until all of the vegetables are softened and the tomatoes have turned saucy, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and drizzle on a little more olive oil. Serve with rice, bread or polenta. Serves 2-4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, for 4 servings: 175 calories (percent of calories from fat, 68), 2 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 972 milligrams sodium.
