RECIPE: Turkish cookware makes for flavor-filled baba ghanoush

A handful of shishito peppers blistered in a matter of minutes. Eggplants destined for baba ghanoush blackened and collapsed after about 20 minutes as the flame steadily licked the underside of the purple orbs, imbuing them with smoky flavor.

The pros are many: The kozmatik doesn’t have to be heated prior to cooking on it. Because vegetables rest on the plate, they can go untended a bit longer than when placed on a grate directly over the flame. The airflow through the vents keeps the skin of vegetables from getting soggy (and making a mess on the burner or drip pan). Contact of the heat on the enamel-coated steel does not produce smoke. It’s dishwasher safe and it takes up little storage space. There’s one downside: It won’t work on an electric stovetop.