RECIPE: Turkish cookware makes for flavor-filled baba ghanoush

A few weeks ago, a package containing a thin, round metal plate with slits cut into the bottom arrived at my doorstep. Though simple in appearance, it’s a clever piece of Turkish cookware called a kozmatik that’s used to char vegetables over the grate of gas stovetops. I’ve been playing with fire ever since.
A handful of shishito peppers blistered in a matter of minutes. Eggplants destined for baba ghanoush blackened and collapsed after about 20 minutes as the flame steadily licked the underside of the purple orbs, imbuing them with smoky flavor.
The pros are many: The kozmatik doesn’t have to be heated prior to cooking on it. Because vegetables rest on the plate, they can go untended a bit longer than when placed on a grate directly over the flame. The airflow through the vents keeps the skin of vegetables from getting soggy (and making a mess on the burner or drip pan). Contact of the heat on the enamel-coated steel does not produce smoke. It’s dishwasher safe and it takes up little storage space. There’s one downside: It won’t work on an electric stovetop.
Of course, a kozmatik can be used on an outdoor grill, but it’s a terrific solution for folks who don’t own a grill or don’t want the hassle of lighting things up outside in 100-degree heat.
The kozmatik is sold on the Milk Street website, 177milkstreet.com, where it retails for $42.95.
- 2 large eggplants
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 3 cloves crushed garlic
- 3 tablespoons chopped mint or flat-leaf parsley, divided
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds (optional)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Blacken the eggplants using the kozmatik on a gas stovetop: Place the kozmatik directly onto the gas burner, full flame. Do not use a kozmatik on an electric stovetop. Place the eggplants directly onto the kozmatik, turning regularly with tongs, as the outside slowly chars and the insides soften. Be patient. If you think the eggplants are done, they’re generally not done. They should not just be charred, but collapsing in on themselves and decidedly soft all the way through. Alternatively, blacken the eggplants on a barbecue grill, turning regularly with tongs, until completely charred and collapsed.
- Slit the eggplants lengthwise and scoop out the flesh in long strands. Discard the skins. Put the flesh in a sieve and let drain for 30 minutes, or squeeze out if you’re in a hurry.
- In a serving bowl, combine the lemon juice and tahini, stirring until the tahini loosens up. Add the garlic and 2 tablespoons of the chopped herbs and season to taste.
- Mash the eggplants gently with a fork, then add to the tahini mixture, stirring well to combine. Top with the remaining herbs and the pomegranate seeds, if using. Pour a moat of oil around the edge. Serve with wedges of warm pita or other flatbread. Serves 6-8.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, based on 6: 120 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 3 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 29 milligrams sodium.
Adapted from a recipe published on pazaar.co.uk.
