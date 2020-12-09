RECIPE: This trendy Chinese condiment is easy to make at home

The sauce’s base ingredient, he said, was Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp — a chile oil condiment that contains fried onions and Sichuan peppercorn in addition to the expected peppers. He bequeathed me half a large jar, which I nursed as long as possible. Once the jar was scraped clean, I went in search of more. Lao Gan Ma products stood out on Asian market shelves for their red labels centered by a drawing of company founder Tao Huabi. While the company made a number of different chile sauces — some with black beans, mushrooms, or little cubes of pickled vegetable — the spicy chili crisp proved elusive. Those in the know were buying out the stock, I presumed. Eventually I learned to sate my spicy chili crisp needs with mail order.

Yet something interesting happened in the intervening months. Spicy chili crisp lovers formed a full-fledged cult. Cooking publications filled with love letters to the condiment, and crazy uses for it made the rounds. Apparently, spicy chili crisp with soft-serve vanilla ice cream is a thing. Now there are a number of competitors as well as increased availability of the OG. On my last visit to a big Chinese market, I saw a pallet of large jars stacked by the entrance.