RECIPE: Make The Capital Grille’s Cobb Salad with Sliced Tenderloin

We have enjoyed the Cobb salad at The Capital Grille in Buckhead many times and are curious about the secret for the dressing. Will they share the recipe? — Emory Washington, East Point
It’s no surprise that a fine steakhouse like The Capital Grille would transform the traditional Cobb salad by substituting beef tenderloin for the more customary chicken. The bigger surprise might be that they get bacon flavor in the dressing by using the bacon fat rendered when they prepare the crisp bacon for the salad.
The Capital Grille’s executive chef and partner, Benito Manzanares-Palacios, calls the salad a modern, luxury adaptation of the classic Hollywood dish of the 1930s. At the restaurant, this is served with 8 ounces of tenderloin per serving. For our version, we’ve cut the quantity of beef in half.
The Capital Grille’s Cobb Salad with Sliced Tenderloin
Honey Dijon Bacon Dressing
From the menu of ... The Capital Grille, 255 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-262-1162, thecapitalgrille.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
- RECIPECOLLECTION